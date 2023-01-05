Hawley thanks emergency responders

Genesee County Photograph A Genesee County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle is seen encased in snow during the Christmas weekend blizzard.

Assemblyman Steve Hawley, R-Batavia, is thanking emergency responders for their actions after Western New York’s brutal holiday snowstorm.

Emergency employees are continuing to assist citizens who have been snowed into their homes and vehicles during this historic blizzard. The duties of our first responders are extremely important this time of year, especially the work of our highway crews, snow removal personnel and state and municipal snow plow operators.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1