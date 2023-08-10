If I was 22 years old, I might have been pretty happy.
Billboard released its Top 100 album covers list Tuesday and “The Velvet Underground & Nico” was ranked No. 1.
It’s the iconic Warhol painting of a banana on a white background. You could peel off the banana sticker and a neon-pink banana was underneath.
I was a really big fan of the Velvets at the time. I had a poster of the album cover in my dorm room in college.
True to the Velvet Underground’s reputation as ignored-in-their-day, it looked like the cast of the “Today” show had little to no idea of the band when Carson Daly made the announcement. He had to explain the banana peel sticker, to little good effect.
I read the entire list a bit later.
All such lists are subjective, of course, so one can’t put much stock in them.
My take on it was 50 percent of Billboard’s selections were well-founded and struck home. And many were highly questionable, as if the compilers were throwing a few bones mainstream readers.
It brought back memories.
I used to love visiting record stores until about 2005 or so, back when albums and records were a physical object one had to find and buy.
The covers were a huge part of it. A serious collector could spend a couple hours going through the record bins.
I remember being in a music store in Olean during college and finding, “The Full Custom Gospel Sounds of the Reverend Horton Heat.”
I’d never even heard of the guy, yet there stood the Rev. Heat in a Pentecostal minister’s vestments in a river, testifying, with song titles including “400 Bucks” and “Loaded Gun” scrawled on the back cover.
No need to listen beforehand. I bought the album and the music proved as maniacal as the record cover.
A couple friends and myself listened to it kind of endlessly for two months or so.
About eight years later, I bought Love’s “Forever Changes,” which features a surrealistic watercolor painting of the band members, with enigmatic song titles such as “The Red Telephone” and “Maybe the People Would be the Times or Between Clark and Hilldale.”
Similar — I’d only ever heard one of their songs before, was looking for something different, and found an all-time favorite.
I remember the 18-something girl behind the cash register was impressed by the cover too. No other band in the store had an album cover like that.
The cover suggested the music.
That’s the thing. Record covers promised worlds of sound and thought to explore. Maybe new ideas, kindred spirits, and new ways of thinking.
Or familiar ideas.
And each was unique.
In fairness, truly choosing the Top 100 record album covers is nearly impossible. How many genres? How many bands? How many records and labels?
There must be millions and there are many which never made the Billboard charts. Tastes are extremely subjective.
It’s hard to say why a Blink 182 album made Top 100 and, say, “Freak Out!” by the Mothers of Invention didn’t. Much less some of the great pop, country and jazz albums of the ‘50s and ‘60s that didn’t make the grade.
The Top 1,000 might work better.
As for me?
“Forever Changes” didn’t make the Top 100 list.
Another all-time favorite, “The Parable of Arable Land” by The Red Crayola, features serpentine artwork as unearthly and abstract as the music therein.
Almost nobody’s heard of it and it also didn’t make the list.
I like Iron Claw’s ominous artwork from their first, eponymous album. They were an early heavy metal band.
Not a chance for the Top 100, perhaps understandably.
I’m sure readers have their equivalents, whether it be a Taylor Swift album that captures their own inner world, or Pink Floyd, or Snoop Dogg, or Ray Charles.
I think “Led Zeppelin” or “Abbey Road” are more deserving of the top spot over “The Velvet Underground & Nico,” to be truly honest, in terms of covers.
But it’s all dust in the wind, one supposes, to use a cringeworthy pun.
I — maybe we — can thank Billboard for a diversion, and taking a stab at the nearly-impossible.
Even if it’s often unfathomable.
–––
Check the list at https://www.billboard.com/photos/best-album-covers-of-all-time-6715351/ and see if you agree.
Matt Surtel is an editor at The Daily News and a devotee of obscure music most people have probably never heard of.