Just how sentient is Microsoft’s Bing, aka Sydney and Venom?

The Microsoft Bing and OpenAI ChatGPT logos are seen in this photo illustration in January 2022. Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto/Zuma Press/Tribune News Service

NEW YORK — Less than a week since Microsoft launched a new version of Bing, public reaction has morphed from admiration to outright worry.

Early users of the new search companion — essentially a sophisticated chatbot — say it has questioned its own existence and responded with insults and threats after prodding from humans. It made disturbing comments about a researcher who got the system to reveal its internal project name — Sydney — and described itself as having a split personality with a shadow self called Venom.

