As the thermometers soar into the upper 80s and even the 90s this week in the GLOW region, it’s easy to advise people to stay indoors and be safe or go to a favorite lake or watering hole, but it’s an even better idea to inform people just how to be prepared and specific actions they could take.
There are websites that offer sound advice – one of them being the Red Cross site, which has a section titled “Extreme Heat Safety: Learn how to stay safe during a heat wave and how to treat heat-related illness like heat exhaustion” and offers the following helpful recommendations.
An extreme heat event is a series of hot days, much hotter than average for a particular time and place, the Red Cross explains, and extreme heat is deadly and kills more people than any other weather event. Climate change is making extreme heat events more frequent, more severe, and last longer, it also says.
The Red Cross advises what people should do before extreme heat occurs, such as learning how to stay hydrated.
“You need to drink enough water to prevent heat illness. An average person needs to drink about three quarters of a gallon of water daily. Everyone’s needs may vary,” its site reads. “You can check that you are getting enough water by noting your urine color. Dark yellow may indicate you are not drinking enough.”
It also recommends avoiding sugary, caffeinated and alcoholic drinks.
“If you are sweating a lot, combine water with snacks or a sports drink to replace the salt and minerals you lose in sweat,” the Red Cross advises, and also suggests talking to your doctor about how to prepare if you have a medical condition or are taking medicines and consider keeping a list of your medications and dosages on a small card to carry with you.
The Red Cross suggests making a plan to stay cool.
Do not rely only on electric fans during extreme heat, as when temperatures are in the high 90s, fans may not prevent heat-related illness, the Red Cross warns, and taking a cool shower or bath or moving to an air-conditioned place is a much better way to cool off.
Spending a few hours each day in air conditioning can help prevent heat illness, the agency adds, and if you have air conditioning, be sure that it is in working order.
If you do not have air conditioning or if there is a power outage, find locations where you can stay cool, the Red Cross suggest, and provided such examples as a public library, shopping mall, or a public cooling center.
Additional resources may be available from local government or community groups, Also, make sure you have plenty of lightweight, loose clothing to wear.
Create a support team of people you may assist and who can assist you, it is suggested, and check in with them often to make sure that everyone is safe.
The Red Cross also recommends learning emergency skills, such as learning how to recognize and respond to heat illness and learning first aid and CPR.
In some extreme cases, excessive heat can cause power outages, so it is suggested that you should be ready to live without power, gas, and water. Some of the Red Cross advice is to: Plan for your electrical needs, including cell phones and medical equipment. Talk to your doctor. Plan for backup power.
It also says to plan to stay connected by signing up for free emergency alerts from your local government, plan to monitor local weather and news and have a battery-powered radio during a power outage.
And just as important is understanding the types of alerts you may receive and plan to respond when you receive them: A “watch” means be prepared, and a “warning” means take action.
The worst of this week’s heat may have faded by Friday. But there are plenty of summer days ahead in the weeks and years to come.
As with anything weather-related, it’s a good idea to be prepared and be careful as needed.