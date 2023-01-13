Workplace friendships are worth the awkwardness

Cummings & Co. real estate agents Jennifer Maley (from left), Jasmine Lawrence and Jontell Hinton; broker and founder Dave Cummings; and real estate agents Marie Snyder DeVries and Lynn Gurley gather at Cummings’ home. Lloyd Fox/Tribune News Service

NEW YORK — Which is more important to your overall well-being: the work you do, or the people you work with?

Today, we tend to focus a lot on the work itself. For years, young people have been told to “follow your passion” and “do what you love.” Companies of all stripes have lured talent by promising that together, they and their employees can change the world. And although companies also brag about their company cultures, often this is a code for perks like flexibility.

