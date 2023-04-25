Fox News /Dominion settlement shows the costs of pandering to the crowd

Lawyers representing Dominion Voting Systems talk to reporters outside the Leonard Williams Justice Center following a settlement with Fox News in Delaware Superior Court on April 18 in Wilmington, Delaware. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/Tribune News Service

NEW HAVEN, Connecticut — I’m not surprised that Fox News settled the Dominion defamation lawsuit, though like everyone else I’m taken aback by the amount.

My suspicion is that the decision to drop the defense stemmed less from a fear of the jury verdict — which might have been much lower — than from the reputational toll a trial would have caused. And if there’s a lesson here, it’s not so much about Fox News as such but about the growing costs of pandering to your audience.

