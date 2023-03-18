National Sunshine Week comes to a close today.
The week is an annual tradition among those in the news business to highlight the people’s right under law to obtain information and documents from the government.
Journalists such as those at The Daily News, Livingston County News, and news organizations around the state and nation regularly use public records requests to inform our reporting. Regular citizens may also file requests in order to get desired information from local, state, and federal agencies.
These days, filing a request can be as simple as filling out a short online form.
Fees may be charged to obtain copies of the requested records.
If a request is denied, there is an appeals process information on how to file an appeal should be provided at the time of the denial. Some local governments note the appeals process on their websites.
Here’s what you need to know about your rights to access public records, and how to get them at the local, state and federal levels.
What is the Freedom of Information Act?
The Freedom of Information Act, commonly referred to as FOIA, is the federal law that governs how the public can request and obtain records from federal agencies.
It was passed originally in 1967 and has been updated multiple times since.
“Federal agencies are required to disclose any information requested under the FOIA unless it falls under one of nine exemptions which protect interests such as personal privacy, national security, and law enforcement,” the federal government says.
New York state also has its Freedom of Information Law that can be used to get records from state and local agencies.
Who can file a public records request?
Although journalists are perhaps best known for filing FOIA requests, anyone can file a public records request.
A 2017 study by the Columbia Journalism Review found that journalists file about 7.6% of FOIA requests, while individuals make up about 20% of requests.
Other common inquiries come from businesses, law firms, and nonprofits, per the study.
GETTING RECORDS
How to request records from the city of Batavia
To review records held by the city of Batavia, a request must be made in writing, specifying which records you would like to review or get copies of. The Request to Examine Official Records form is available for requesting records.
Under the Freedom of Information Law (FOIL), the city has five days to acknowledge receipt of the request and 20 business days from the date of acknowledgement, to provide or deny the records, if any.
Completed requests can be submitted by email to hparker@batavianewyork.com or via regular mail to Records Access Officer, One Batavia City Centre, Batavia, NY 14020
For more information, call the clerk’s office at (585) 345-6305.
How to file a records request with Genesee County
Information on making FOIL requests in Genesee County is available on the county website at https://tinyurl.com/3avpf2yc. To make a FOIL request for documents via email, click on one of the links currently at the bottom of the page. The links represent individual county departments.
In order for the email request to be processed, it must include your name, address, telephone number and a valid email address.
FOIL requests may also be made by regular mail. Go the links at the bottom of the page, click on the “Mail” link for the desired department will open a printable FOIL form. Complete the form and mail it to the department’s address indicated on the top of the form.
When requesting records, the county asks for as much detail about the record as possible, such as relevant dates, names, descriptions; make sure that the request is not too broad; and make sure to reasonably describe the records
How to file a records request with Livingston County
Livingston County provides a FOIL request form on its website. Go to https://www.livingstoncounty.us/FormCenter/ and click the link for “FOIL Request.”
The form may be completed online and submitted via the website. There is also a printable form that may be returned via mail to Records and Information Request, Ian M. Coyle ~ Records Access Officer, 6 Court St., Rm. 302, Geneseo, NY 14454.
Coyle, the Livingston County administrator, also serves as the county’s records access officer.
Additional information and links on county records access is available at https://www.livingstoncounty.us/233/Records-Management.
How to file a records request with Orleans County
Seeking out information in Orleans County is easy. Simply go to its website at orleanscountyny.com, and under the “How do I” tab, select FOIL form. From there it is a simple matter of filling the form out and sending the completed form to Foil_Request@orleanscountyny.gov or by regular mail to Orleans County Legislature, 14016 Route 31 West, Suite 201, Albion, NY 14411.
If you are looking to FOIL individual towns and villages, it is best to contact the town or village clerk for assistance.
How to file a records request with Wyoming County
A FOIL request in Wyoming County only requires that you reasonably describe the record you’re requesting. Whether you prefer to submit your request in person, U.S. mail, or via email all requests are directed to Cheryl Ketchum, Wyoming County Board of Supervisors clerk. The best way to contact Ketchum is through email at cketchum@wyomingco.net.
Once a FOIL is submitted it typically takes five days to acknowledge the request. Some FOIL requests can take up to 20 days for a response if the request is more complex. Costs for a FOIL request will be determined during the request process. Price is usually determined per page requested.
As the records access officer for Wyoming County, Ketchum handles all FOIL requests for the county.
Town or village requests can often be met by those designated clerks or with the assistance of the town or village attorney.
How to file a records request with New York state government, state agencies
If you are looking to FOIL a New York state government agency, the best place to visit is www.ny.gov/programs/open-foil-ny where you can navigate the links to find the agency FOIL website and currently available documents and data.
The state’s Freedom of Information Law may be read online at https://dos.ny.gov/coog/foil2.html.
How to seek information from the federal government
A streamlined way to file a records request with the federal government or a federal agency is to visit foia.gov.
There, you can search a database of government agencies and bodies and either file your request with them electronically through the portal or get information on how to file a request directly with the agency in question.
The portal will also provide an estimate on how long it will take for your request to be fulfilled and direct you to places where the information you’re requesting may already be available.
Staff writers Mallory Diefenbach, Brian Quinn and Kori Sciandra, and regional editor Ben Beagle contributed to this report. Also includes reporting from The Charlotte Observer via Tribune Content Agency, LLC.