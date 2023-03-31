Russian attack on a US MQ-9 Reaper drone underlines why we must help Ukrainians win

The U.S. military’s European Command has released footage of the March 14 encounter between a U.S. surveillance drone and a Russian fighter jet as it played out over the Black Sea. The newly declassified video depicts critical moments in the mid-air encounter, which the Pentagon said lasted 30 to 40 minutes. The video shows the camera of the MQ-9 Reaper drone pointed backward toward its tail. A Russian Sukhoi SU-27 fighter jet is shown approaching. As it draws closer, the Russian fighter dumps fuel as it intercepts the U.S. drone. Russia has denied that a collision occurred. Courtesy of U.S. Department of Defense/Abaca via ZUMA Press/Tribune News Service

PHILADELPHIA (Tribune News Service) — Whether or not to help the Ukrainians drive Russian invaders out of their country is rapidly becoming a 2024 campaign issue.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says aiding Kyiv is not a vital U.S. interest and dismisses the brutal Russian invasion as a “territorial dispute” with Ukraine (a comment he later clarified). Meantime, former President Donald Trump says if he were re-elected, he would negotiate a deal that let Russia take over Russian-speaking parts of Ukraine. (Most Ukrainians speak Russian.) So, even though the coming months will be critical for Ukrainian efforts to roll back the Russians, the political debate over aid to Ukraine is bound to grow in 2023. Vladimir Putin will try to sway that debate in Russia’s favor with risky machinations like the Russian downing of an unmanned U.S. drone over international Black Sea waters on March 14. MAGA House members and Fox News host Tucker Carlson will stir up the GOP base by repeating Kremlin talking points.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire