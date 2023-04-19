Taxman will come for AI

How realistic do AI narrators sound? Dreamstime/Tribune News Service

NEW YORK — There are a lot of dramatic and profound questions about AI, but some of the most important ones are mundane. For instance: Should AI agents, when they perform productive work, be required to pay taxes?

AI creations can already proofread, provide medical advice, act as tutors, write software and much more. More to the point, there are now autonomous AI agents, which can in turn create autonomous AI agents of their own. So it won’t be possible to assign all AI income to their human or corporate owners, as in many cases there won’t be any.

