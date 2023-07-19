LEICESTER — A Rochester man is facing multiple felony charges in connection a series of burglaries from two years ago.
Livingston County sheriff’s deputies responded Aug. 16, 2021 to burglaries at two separate storage unit facilities. One was located at Mount Morris Road in Leicester and the other was at Avon Geneseo Road in the Town of Avon.
Steven M. Thorne Jr., 36, was among the suspects, Sheriff Thomas J. Dougherty said in a news release.
Investigation allegedly determined Thorne had forced his way into the units by cutting the locks. He is then accused of entering and stealing property.
He has since been wanted in Livingston County on warrants.
Thorne was taken into custody July 14 by the Greece Police Department. He was turned over to Livingston County deputies and charged with two counts each of third-degree burglary, third-degree attempted burglary and petit larceny, along with four counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Thorne has multiple previous felony convictions, Dougherty said. He was committed to Livingston County Jail without bail.
Thorn had previously served time in Auburn and Groveland correctional facilities for burglary and third-degree grand larceny respectively, according to state records.