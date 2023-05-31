Her call sign is “Rebel.” And her cause is to inspire others to pursue their dreams.
Capt. Aimee “Rebel” Fiedler, who will lead the U.S. Air Force’s F-16 Viper Demonstration Team at the Geneseo Airshow this weekend, told Skies magazine last fall that she feels she has “a huge responsibility to represent women at the highest standard; to show that you can be successful in a male-dominated environment without sacrificing your femininity.”
Fiedler has been pilot and commander of the eight-person team since March 2022. She is just the second female pilot in the history of the team, which is based at Shaw Air Force Base in Sumter, S.C., and performs in more than 20 air shows annually.
Fielder showcases the combat capabilities of one of the Air Force’s premier multi-role fighter aircraft: the F-16 Fighting Falcon, also known as the “Viper.”
The single-seat Lockheed-Martin F-16C Fighting Falcon is a compact, highly maneuverable aircraft used in multiple roles, including air-to-air combat and air-to-surface attack. Air show demonstration flights showcase the plane’s capabilities in a series of precision aerial maneuvers. The team also flies in Air Force Heritage Flight formations.
“When you travel to air shows, you meet the next generation of fighter pilots and aviators, and that inspires me to do my job better,” Fielder said in an interview on the Air Force Heritage Flight website. “They are the ones who will be flying alongside me or trained to take on this mission after my time is up. We were able to show the people we met that this is an attainable goal, and as long as they set themselves up for success, they can do this work.
The Geneseo Airshow, known as the Greatest Show on Turf, is scheduled June 3 and 4 at the National Warplane Museum, 3489 Big Tree Lane, off of Route 63.
The show will highlight a variety of historic warbirds and other aircraft. Among the aircraft scheduled to appear are Skipper Hyle and his T-6, Rob Holland, Lou Horschel’s P-51 and FG-1 Corsair, Jason Flood in a Pitts S2B and Cub, Ariel Leudi’s P-51, Scott Yoak’s “Quicksilver,” the Mustang Demonstration Team, Round Canopy Parachute Team, Corsairs, P-40, Sailplane, PBY Catalina and the Canadian Harvard Association. The lineup can change depending on flight conditions locally and where aircraft may be coming from.
Tickets for the airshow are available as general admission, limited seating, and as drive-in space. For information, go to https://nationalwarplanemuseum.com/airshow/.
Fielder, a native of New Braunfels, Texas, followed an unconventional route to becoming an Air Force pilot. She was a collegiate athlete at South Dakota State University, where she studied aviation education, and a civilian flight instructor with hundreds of hours in the cockpit. She has said she didn’t think she’d be able to be a military pilot since she did not study at a service academy or participating in an ROTC program. Then, she learned about the Air Force’s Officer Training School, which she completed in September 2016. She completed her fighter training in 2018.
“I love flying and I realized I could give back and serve my country while doing what I love, and I expect others to give back and others to serve, so I should hold myself to that same standard,” Fielder told the Latrobe (Pa.) Bulletin-News. “I got kind of the best of both worlds.”