It’s only been a week since Alexander firefighters Nate Fix and Tony Johnston left their homes on a Friday night for what would be more than 15 hours, a time they spent clearing roads and checking on people during the snowstorm of the holiday weekend, Dec. 23 to 25.
Though Fix may have had to look up some of the details, such as how long it took them to drive from Alexander to Oakfield, where the Genesee SnoPackers Snowmobile Club, Inc., of which Fix is vice president, had a Tucker Sno-Cat.
One thing he had no trouble recalling was the older couple they found on Judge Road in Oakfield.
“Our first crew was me, Tony, the groomer and Deputy Kevin McCarthy. He went above and beyond. Behind us was an Oakfield Fire Department truck. We took Judge Road out,” he said. “We found a female and a male in their 60s.”
The couple, in their Dodge pickup truck, were in “full-blown hypothermia,” Fix recalled.
“They had long-lost fuel in their vehicle. They couldn’t talk and they pretty much couldn’t move. They were about an hour away from death,” the firefighter, also a dispatcher with the Genesee County 911 Center, recalled. “We looked at each other and said, ‘If everybody’s like this, we’re in trouble.’ They were put in Oakfield Fire Department chief’s vehicle and they were rushed back to the fire hall. They needed to get back to help now. There was no waiting.”
Fix said he didn’t remember the names of the two people. He recalled asking the man what his last name was and it took the man three tries to tell him.
Fix also told The Daily News this week that the convoy found out from state police about a group of people who had been given shelter in the garage of a business on Judge Road.
“They (the house and business owners) housed 25 people in their garage. They did everything they possibly could to try to help. They brought out food, Christmas cookies,” he said.
The people who were priorities at that time were put in vehicles and taken to the Oakfield Fire Department, where there was a command center.
“There was a diabetic and some people who didn’t have their medications. We didn’t want to leave them at that garage,” he said.
At that point, the convoy they were included a Livingston County MRAP (Mine Resistant Ambush Protected) vehicle, the Orleans County MRAP; the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, with five to seven patrol cars; and the Oakfield Fire Department. They took maybe eight to 10 people and dropped them off at the Indian Falls Fire Hall and possibly the same number at the Oakfield Fire Hall, Fix said.
“We lost the MRAPs at the Indian Falls Fire Hall. They headed home. As we found these people in Indian Falls, we were able to put them in the MRAP,” he said. “We found a lot of people that were content. They had no medical needs. We were really looking for people who needed help now.”
The long evening on Dec. 23, which stretched into the afternoon of the following day, began around 7:30 p.m. when Fix received an automated Computer-Aided Design (CAD) call to his cell from the 911 Dispatch Center, as other first responders did.
“They said, ‘By the way, what are the odds of you getting the Tucker (Sno-Cat)?’ I live here in Alexander. They said, ‘The sheriff doesn’t think you’ll make to the Tucker.’”
Fix said he lives on Stroh Road, on right on the line with Wyoming County. What would normally be about a 21-minute drive of about 15.5 miles was between an hour and an hour and a half, he estimated. They got to the Genesee SnoPackers barn where the Sno-Cat was at about 10 or 15 minutes before 9 p.m.
Fix and Johnston originally wanted to take two Sno-Cats when they got to the SnoPackers barn, but they couldn’t.
“It was frozen solid. We couldn’t get the second one started and we wish we could have,” Fix said.
They fueled up the Sno-Cat at the Oakfield-Alabama Central School District pumps and met up with McCarthy there.
“We then headed for the Oakfield Fire Department Command Post. The command post gave us an idea of what areas we needed to start with and that’s where our journey started. Our very long and grueling 15-hour journey,” Fix said.
That journey included a brief stop at the Alabama Hotel, where Fix learned everyone taking shelter there was OK.
“We would have cleared all of Lewiston Road, where we found a lot of vehicles. They were all empty because those people had miraculously made it tot the Alabama Hotel. We would have taken to Lewiston Road back into Oakfield,” he said.
Fix and Johnston were at the Oakfield Fire Hall until they were cleared to leave about 1 p.m.
“We had to get the groomer back in the barn. We had to plow our lot out there,” Fix said.
They got back to Alexander around 2 or 2:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
“I don’t think I saw a bed until 3 in the afternoon,” Fix mused.