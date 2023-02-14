Our wedding special section has everything you need to plan a special day from building a wedding budget that won't break the bank to ways you can tame wedding jitters.
Stories share advice on choosing a reception venue, taming your guest list and avoiding reception seating mistakes, and also advice on makeup, hair, flowers and photography.
Plus, a look at popular and lasting wedding traditions and ways to bring a modern touch to your wedding day.
Bridal Guide (February 2023) by The Livingston County News on Scribd