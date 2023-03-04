Our annual Business Outlook special section celebrates this year's recipients of Genesee County Chamber of Commerce Business Awards.
Plus, a look at development of the "factory of the future," the Edwards Vacuum facility planned for the STAMP site in the town of Alabama. and an introduction to the Warsaw man named the Buffalo-Niagara region's Realtor of the Year.
Other stories look at the changing business community, including the expansion of business in Batavia, and efforts to boost area downtowns such as a microenterprise assistance program that has brought new businesses to Albion and allowed others to thrive.
