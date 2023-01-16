Special pages highlighting Career and Technical Education Month. Several graduates of the Genesee Valley BOCES program share how the program has contributed to their successes.
Other stories introduce a new metal trades instructor, previews the GLOW With Your Hands: Healthcare event coming this spring, and explains to development of BOCES programs.
We've also included the Jan. 14 lifestyles section feature on the Cornell in High School Bootcamp career training program that will be launching a food processing session in the GLOW region this spring.