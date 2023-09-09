The arrival of fall brings another beautiful season to the GLOW region.
Inside this special section you'll find a guide to upcoming community festivals across the region, including a new Hoochenanny Festival celebrating whiskey and music.
You'll also find a continuation of our 20 things to do in each season across the GLOW region, a look at local stops on New York's Haunted History Trail, and an explanation of why leaves change color (and what to expect for this upcoming foliage season).
Fall Fun Guide (2023) by The Livingston County News on Scribd