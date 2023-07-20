Genesee County Fair

A 12-page guide to the 2023 Genesee County Fair. Inside you'll be introduced to what's new, what's returning, and where to explore the wild side of the fair.

Included, too, are profiles of the Fair Queen pageant and the fair's schedule.

Genesee County Fair (2023) by The Livingston County News

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.