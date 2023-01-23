Our special Health & Wellness section has stories that will help you stay healthy this winter.
Inside are stories with tips to help you get healthy - and stay healthy - in 2023, an explanation of seasonal affective disorder and how to treat it; how to distinguish between COVID, the flu, RSV (or just a cold), winter activities for seniors, the symptoms of strep throat and what to do when your child's runny nose just won't go away.
Health & Wellness (January 2023) by Watertown Daily Times on Scribd