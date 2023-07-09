health guide cover

Have you tried pickleball yet? You just might like it.

Our summer Health & Wellness guide takes a look at the sport that is drawing interest from all ages, while also providing a list of several places to play in the four GLOW counties. Also, look for advice on how to avoid pickleball injuries -- yes, they do happen.

Other stories provide advice on how to begin an exercise program, a look at the debate over breast screening guidelines, health advice for men includes a look at the symptoms of low testosterone, and a pediatrician explains the value of swimming as the best first sport for children.

Health and Wellness (July 2023) by The Livingston County News on Scribd

