Our annual Spring Home Improvement Guide features stories on the expansion of Genesee Lumber to Lakeville, and the anniversary of Cedar Street Sales and Rentals in Batavia.
Other stories share minor exterior improvements that can help sell your home, five projects to enhance patio living, questions to ask your renovation contractor and how to read a contractor's bid.
Also, easy ways to give your kitchen a new look, what to consider before renovating a driveway, and tips for picking the right plants for your yard.