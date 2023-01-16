A historic keepsake special section published in the Jan. 14, 2023, edition of The Daily News.
The section takes a look back at the Christmas weekend blizzard of 2022 that brought heavy lake effect snow, very cold temperatures, gusty winds and life-threatening conditions to parts of the region.
The section features stories from The Daily News' coverage of the storm - how the region prepared, what the storm wrought, and stories of community and heroism that kept local residents and travelers safe. Also included, a timeline of the storm's development.
Storm of a Generation by Watertown Daily Times on Scribd