Meet five educators and five healthcare professionals who are standouts in their profession in the GLOW region. Read about their careers, what makes them stars, and the advice they would give to others considering their professions in this new special section.
The "Teachers & Healers" section coincides with Teacher Appreciation Week, running May 8 to 12, and National Nurses' Month.
Nearly two dozen education and healthcare professionals were nominated by patients, co-workers, and family members to be considered for this section. Daily News staff then chose 10 individuals - five teachers and five healers - to be profiled.
The nominations shared stories of how the nominee has cared for the person's health, or has made an impact on the lives of patients through a medical contribution, taken on extra work during staff shortages, or by implementing kindness and compassion.