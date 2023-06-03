The June edition of our quarterly agribusiness publication finds Burley Berries & Blooms launch a micro-creamery and a profile of Dziedzic Farms, a Bliss dairy farm celebrating 50 years.
The issue also includes an in-depth look at efforts for more funding and progress for precision agriculture, and a look at the 30-year evolution of Northeast Dairy Producers Association.
From Cornell University, updates on a new white wine grape that was 42 years in the making, and the Eastern Broccoli Project, which has produced a promising new broccoli variety that is believed to produce good, high-quality yields – even under the stress of hot East Coast summers.