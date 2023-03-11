The spring edition of The Tractor Factor, our agri-business publication for the GLOW region, includes a preview of "Maple Weekends."

Also, meet a Livonia couple that was a finalist for the National Outstanding Young Farmers Award, and visit the George Farm in Bennington, which recently received Century Farm status.

From Cornell University is a story about efforts to develop mental health first aid to help farmers deal with the pressures of the agriculture industry, and learn about a new competition for food innovators featuring products made by dairy ingredients and produced in the northeast.

The Tractor Factor (Spring 2023) by Watertown Daily Times on Scribd

