The spring edition of The Tractor Factor, our agri-business publication for the GLOW region, includes a preview of "Maple Weekends."
Also, meet a Livonia couple that was a finalist for the National Outstanding Young Farmers Award, and visit the George Farm in Bennington, which recently received Century Farm status.
From Cornell University is a story about efforts to develop mental health first aid to help farmers deal with the pressures of the agriculture industry, and learn about a new competition for food innovators featuring products made by dairy ingredients and produced in the northeast.
