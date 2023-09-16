The fall edition of The Tractor Factor, our agribusiness publication, highlights notable milestones for Allegany Farm Services and Deer Run Winery and looks how Cornell University is helping Finger Lakes wineries affected by the spring freeze.
Also, a look at the Farm Bill and state Sen. George Borrello's effort to bring changes to the Nourish NY program he championed during the pandemic.
Another feature visits a Rochester farm that brings opportunity to at-risk youth.
