The Genesee Region League boys basketball teams put forth another impressive effort this past winter, with six teams eventually making it to, at least, their respective sectional semifinals.
Leading the way was Pembroke, which won the Section V Class C2 title, the first sectional championship in program history, while the Dragons also reeled off 22 straight wins during the year,
In Class D1, Notre Dame reached the sectional title game before falling to New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class D champion Avoca/Prattsburg, while Wheatland-Chili would also advance to a sectional championship game, falling to Lyons in the Class C3 title game.
Meanwhile, the trio of Oakfield-Alabama (Class C2), Byron-Bergen (Class C3) and Elba (Class D2) would all advance to the semifinal round.
Pembroke went undefeated to win the GR Division I title, while both Notre Dame and Wheatland-Chili were 9-5 to tie atop the Division II standings.
Here is a look at the 2022-23 Genesee Region League Boys Basketball All-Stars:
Chase Guzdek, Pembroke — Senior, first-time all-star — Averaged 10.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game with a season-high of 17 points. His season highlights were winning the first block in Pembroke history and hitting the game-winning free throws against Cheektowaga. His career highlights were winning sectionals and having a winning record. Plans to go into the U.S. Marine Corps as a ground mechanic.
Cayden Pfalzer, Pembroke — Senior, three-time all-star — Put together an impressive season, averaging 21.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.6 steals and 1.9 assists per game, while he scored a season-high 32 points. His highlights for the winter were winning the sectional title, winning the GR title, reaching 1,000 career points with a dunk and becoming the all-time leading scorer at Pembroke. His career highlight was playing on varsity as a freshman. Plans to attend Alfred State College and continue to play basketball.
Tyson Totten, Pembroke — Junior, two-time all-star — Guard was second on the team with 20.1 points per game to go with 4.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.1 steals, while his season-high in points was 29. His season highlights were winning the sectional title and being named MVP and winning the GR title. His career highlights have been playing on varsity as a freshman, reaching 1,000 career points and watching Cayden Pfalzer become the all-time leading scorer at Pembroke.
Jon Suro, Pembroke — Senior, first-time all-star — Point guard handed out 7.7 assists per night to go with 6.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.8 steals per game. His season highlights were finishing at 22-2, winning the sectional title and winning the GR title, while his career highlights included becoming the all-time assists leader at Pembroke and playing at the Blue Cross Arena. Plans to attend GCC for two years for business and hopefully continue to play basketball.
David Brumsted, Byron-Bergen — Senior, first-time all-star — Guard had an all-around solid season with 13.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.9 steals and 2.9 assists per game, to go with a season-high of 30 points against Albion. His season highlights were going 18-2, winning the Warsaw Tournament and winning the GR Division II title. His career highlights included scoring 30 points against Albion in three quarters and going undefeated in the division and sweeping Notre Dame. Plans to attend college.
Braedyn Chambry, Byron-Bergen — Junior, two-time all-star — Big man averaged a double-double of 15.1 points and 11.3 rebounds per night to go with 1.8 assists per game; he scored a season-high 31 points against ECMCS and also scored 25 against Notre Dame. His season highlights were winning the Warsaw Tournament and going undefeated in Division II. His career highlight has been winning the Warsaw Tournament in multiple seasons.
Gianni Ferrara, Byron-Bergen — Senior, first-time all-star — Point guard did a little bit of everything with 11.3 points, 5.2 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 3.1 steals per game, while he scored a season-high 25 points against Elba. His season highlights were going 18-2, winning the Warsaw Tournament and winning the GR Division II title. His career highlights included winning the Warsaw Tournament multiple times and the triple-overtime game against Elba. Plans to attend Harvard.
Noah Currier, Oakfield-Alabama — Senior, first-time all-star — Finished the season averaging 10.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.6 assists per game, while he scored a season-high of 21 points. His season highlight was finishing at 18-4, while his career highlights included winning back-to-back sectional titles. Plans to attend Ashland University to study business and play football.
Kyle Porter, Oakfield-Alabama — Senior, first-time all-star — Hornets point guard averaged a team-high 18.3 points per game to go with 3.8 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 1.3 assists per game; scored a season-high of 33 points. His team highlights included going 17-3 in the regular season. For his career his highlights were being two-time sectional champions, being named to the Class C2 all-tournament team this season and his career-high 33 points against Alexander. Plans to attend SUNY Cortland to major in physical education.
Brayden Smith, Oakfield-Alabama — Senior, first-time all-star — Averaged 10.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.1 steals per game, with a season-high in points of 20. His team highlight for the winter was going 18-4, while his career highlight was winning back-to-back sectional titles. Plans to attend college to obtain a business degree.
Cole Harding, Attica — Junior, first-time all-star — Had an outstanding season as he averaged 21.8 points, 10.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.4 steals per game, while his season high in points was 33. His season highlight was beating rival Alexander in a close game. His career highlights to this point have been scoring 33 points against Kendall and hitting 48 3-pointers in back-to-back seasons.
Jack Janes, Attica — Junior, first-time all-star — Averaged 14.9 points and 8.1 rebounds per game to go with 2.2 assists and 1.3 steals per night. Scored a season-high 33 points in a game. His season highlight was winning the opening-round sectional game against North Rose-Wolcott. His career highlight was hitting the game-winning 3-pointer to win at Alexander.
Jaden Sherwood, Notre Dame — Junior, first-time all-star — Came on this season to average 14.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game, while he finished with 42 steals and a season-high of 20 points in a game. His season highlights were winning the Lions Club Tournament and playing at the Blue Cross Arena, while his career highlight has been winning a sectional title last season.
Jordan Welker, Notre Dame — Senior, two-time all-star — Filled the stat sheet this season with 16.4 points, 5.7 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game, while he also finished with 58 steals. His season highlights were being named a three-time league Player of the Week, making the Class D1 all-tournament team and making the Lions Club all-tournament team. His career highlights included playing in three sectional finals and scoring 42 points against Pembroke. Plans to attend SUNY Geneseo.
Terry Bayly-Henshaw, Wheatland-Chili — Averaged 15 points, five rebounds and 2.5 assists per game this season, while he scored a season-high 36 points in a game. His season highlight was coming back from 16 points down at halftime to beat Byron-Bergen in the sectional semifinal after losing both games to the Bees in the regular season. His career highlight was winning a sectional title. Plans to attend college for engineering.
Leighton Williams, Wheatland-Chili — Sophomore, first-time all-star — Led the Wildcats with 21 points per game to go with nine rebounds, six assists and two steals per night. His season highlight was making it to the sectional final and playing at the Blue Cross Arena, while his career highlight was winning a sectional title.