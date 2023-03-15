The PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester is nearing a ticket sell-out, with tickets to Monday and Tuesday's practice rounds remaining. Provided

ROCHESTER — Less than two months out from the 2023 PGA Championship, set to take place May 15-21 at the famed Oak Hill Country Club, the PGA of America announces that only a limited number of Monday and Tuesday Championship tickets remain. Wednesday and Thursday Championship tickets are now sold out, joining the Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Weekly Championship ticket packages that all sold out last year. All remaining ticket inventory is available at pgachampionship.com/tickets.

Those still looking to get in on the action can buy and sell (otherwise sold-out tickets) through On Location’s Official Ticket Exchange, the PGA-approved marketplace. On Location offers travel packages to provide hotel accommodations, premium hospitality, worry-free course transportation and dedicated on-site concierge support. For more information on the Official Ticket Exchange and travel packages, visit OnLocationExp.com/PGAChampionship.

