Batavia, NY (14020)

Today

Showers this evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low near 50F. WNW winds shifting to E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Showers this evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low near 50F. WNW winds shifting to E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.