Finger Lakes Gaming and Racetrack opens its live racing season on Monday. Pictured is Billieve in Josh, a horse named in honor of Buffalo Bills quarterback, Josh Allen. Photo provided

FARMINGTON — The live Thoroughbred racing season breaks from the gate at Finger Lakes Gaming & Racetrack (FLGR) this upcoming Monday, April 24; marking the 62nd consecutive season of racing at the Western New York track. A scheduled 90-day meet will begin with an eight-race Opening Day card kicking off at 1:15 p.m.

The seventh race is the feature event of the Opening Day card. The allowance test drew a classy group of older males and will be run at a distance of four and one-half furlongs. Dr Blarney is the early 8-5 favorite and has a resume that includes a total of 26 career victories. The Karl Grusmark-trainee will be under the guidance of jockey Jacqueline Davis. Lady’s Golden Guy defeated the morning line favorite when they last met in November. The Debra Breed-trainee completed a three-race win streak to finish the 2022 meet. The successful span of victories included a significant triumph in the Leon Reed Memorial Stakes on October 10. He will be under the direction of Nazario Alvarado.

