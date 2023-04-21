FARMINGTON — The live Thoroughbred racing season breaks from the gate at Finger Lakes Gaming & Racetrack (FLGR) this upcoming Monday, April 24; marking the 62nd consecutive season of racing at the Western New York track. A scheduled 90-day meet will begin with an eight-race Opening Day card kicking off at 1:15 p.m.
The seventh race is the feature event of the Opening Day card. The allowance test drew a classy group of older males and will be run at a distance of four and one-half furlongs. Dr Blarney is the early 8-5 favorite and has a resume that includes a total of 26 career victories. The Karl Grusmark-trainee will be under the guidance of jockey Jacqueline Davis. Lady’s Golden Guy defeated the morning line favorite when they last met in November. The Debra Breed-trainee completed a three-race win streak to finish the 2022 meet. The successful span of victories included a significant triumph in the Leon Reed Memorial Stakes on October 10. He will be under the direction of Nazario Alvarado.
Last year’s top performers will be honored following the fourth race on Opening Day. Jockey Andre Worrie finished the 2022 meet with 98 victories to claim his first FLGR riding title. He will try to pick up where he left off on Monday, as he is named to ride in five races. Meanwhile, veteran trainer Chris Englehart will be recognized for his 20th training title after saddling 62 winners in 2022. The 2023 meet will feature 14 stakes, headlined by the $150,000 New York Derby on Monday, July 24 for New York-bred 3-year-olds. The richest stake of the year is the $200,000 (estimated) New York Breeders’ Futurity for New York-bred 2-year-olds on Monday, October 16. 2022. Trainer James Aquilano is closing in on a career milestone of 2000 victories in 2023. With 1964 victories to his credit since his first-year training in 1981, he sits 36 away from the mark. Prior to starting his own training career, Aquilano served as an assistant to Finger Lakes legendary conditioned Michael S. Ferraro.
FLGR will introduce a $1 minimum Pick-6 to replace the Jackpot Pick-6 in the wagering menu this season. The multi-race bet will begin at race three on every card. If no one selects all six winners, 75% of the pool carries over to the next live racing day, while 25% is paid out to those selecting the most winners in the designated races.
Live racing programs will be free for all fans in attendance on both Opening Day, as well as on Tuesday.
FLGR will offer live thoroughbred action each Monday and Tuesday for the first three.weeks of the season. Wednesday will be added as a race day on May 17. First race post time has been moved to 1:15 pm for this season. About Finger Lakes Gaming & Racetrack: In operation since 1962, the facility added gaming to its offering in 2004 and expanded again in 2013. FLGR is highlighted by over 1,100 gaming machines, the 448-seat Buffet, Remedy Bar & Lounge, as well as live and simulcast thoroughbred racing. Gaming doors open at 8 a.m. and racing doors open at 11:30 a.m. daily. Home of the $200,000 (estimated) New York Breeders’ Futurity and $150,000 New York Derby. For more information, visit www.fingerlakesgaming.com
