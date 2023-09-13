This week, the GLOW Region 8-Man football teams will be in the spotlight as Week 3 kicks off on Thursday.
Highlighting the action will be a battle of undefeated teams as juggernaut Pembroke will travel to face Bolivar-Richburg with kickoff set for 7 p.m.
In beginning defense of their Section V and New York State Public High School Athletic Association titles, the Dragons have been absolutely dominant through the first two weeks of the season. In averaging over 55 points per game, Pembroke has steamrolled past Red Jacket 53-28 and Caledonia-Mumford/Byron-Bergen 58-22.
As was expected, the Dragons have done all of their offensive damage on the ground as they have run for 925 yards and 15 touchdowns on just 67 carries (13.8 yards per rush). And most of that work has come from dynamic senior running back Tyson Totten with Pembroke not throwing a pass through the first two weeks.
Totten has been a man possessed as he has run for 745 yards and 12 touchdowns on just 37 carries. Caleb Felski has also gotten into the action with 77 yards and two scores on 11 carries, while Vijay Dhanda Jr. has 64 yards and a score on just six totes.
The defensive effort for the Dragons has been a balanced effort, led by senior Jayden Mast, who leads the team with 13 total tackles, with three coming for a loss.
Totten and Caleb Kimmel each have 12 stops, while Felski has registered 11 tackles and sophomore Madden Perry has four of his 10 tackles for a loss.
Hayden Williams and Octavius Martin also have 10 stops on the year, with Martin having two tackles for a loss.
The Dragons will get a Wolverines team that is coming off of a 44-8 rout of Wellsville last week after they edged Section VI’s Frewsburg 24-16 in week one.
Bolivar-Richburg has a pair of strong running threats out of the backfield in running back Tavyn MacDonnell and quarterback Caden Allen. MacDonnell has six rushing touchdowns on the season and he has gone for 149 yards on 30 carries, while Allen leads the team with 174 yards on the ground on 27 carries with a pair of scores.
Through the air, Allen has been solid as well as he has gone 10-of-18 for 138 yards and three touchdowns, with two going to Maddox Davison. Trey Buchholz has also been in the mix in the passing game for B-R.
In the impressive defensive effort last week, Zachary Mitchell was all over the place with 7.5 tackles and a sack, while Kingston Loucks had five stops and MacDonnell added to his big day with 4.5 tackles.
Pembroke won both meetings between the two teams last fall, including 28-12 in the regular season and 40-18 in the Section V tournament.
Holley/Lyndonville (1-1) at Caledonia-Mumford/Byron-Bergen (0-1), 7 p.m.
The newly-merged Holley/Lyndonville squad picked up its first victory of the season last week with a 40-28 win over CG Finney in a game that it jumped out to a 16-0 lead and never looked back.
Quarterback Destin Kuyal had himself a day in the win for H/L as he rushed 18 times for 227 yards and four touchdowns. Kuyal’s touchdown runs came at 14, 52, 64 and 70 yards. Kuyal was also a monster on the defensive side with 16 total tackles, including three for a loss.
Hunter Jewell-Smith also scored on the ground and added eight big tackles last week as H/L bounced back from a 48-22 loss to Allegany-Limestone in Week 1.
The Raiders struggled in their initial 8-man contest last week against powerhouse Pembroke, falling 58-22.
Cal-Mum/B-B managed to rush for 169 yards on 40 carries, led by a solid effort from Malachi Smith, who carried 14 times for 65 yards and a touchdown. Anthony Leach added 51 yards and score on nine carries but the Raiders weren’t able to do much else against the Dragons defense.
Meanwhile, Cal-Mum/B-B allowed Pembroke and Tyson Totten to run for nearly 500 yards.
Dillon Alcott had a big day on the defensive end for the Raiders with 12 total tackles, while Smith finished with seven and Drake Kritzberger chipped in with six stops.