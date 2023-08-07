BATAVIA — Jim Fazio, or “Coach Faz” as he is affectionately known by the many athletes he has helped mentor over four decades as a youth sports coach, has enjoyed a long coaching life that has included stops at various institutions and at various levels of athletics. Fazio has achieved plenty of success throughout many years as a leader of young athletes, and although he is not quite finished yet, this past spring season will go down as his most memorable on the bench.
After many years of coaching at the JV and youth levels, Fazio jumped to the varsity in 2018, when he was named head coach for both the Batavia girls’ tennis program and softball program during the same scholastic campaign. Fast forward six years later, and after a few failed attempts at achieving championship glory, Fazio and his softball squad claimed a 2023 Section V title, the crowning achievement for a man who has spent over half of his life giving back to those trying to chase their dreams.
“Winning a sectional title was definitely the highlight of my coaching career,” said Fazio. “It made all the hard work I have put in over the last almost 40 years in coaching so worthwhile. Our team went through some hard fought losses in sectionals over the last few years and to take that final step was so special for my players, my assistant coaches, parents , community and myself. I will cherish that memory forever.“
Although all but one member of this spring’s championship team are set to return next season, Fazio will not be on the bench when the Blue Devils seek to defend their championship in spring 2024. Health issues and family concerns led to him stepping away from his role as head coach, effective at the end of his team’s championship run.
“I am stepping down as softball coach for two main reasons. One, I have polycystic kidney disease and starting dialysis while I await a kidney transplant which hopefully happens this year sometime — I’ve been on two waiting list for over four years , so I’m preparing myself for that,” said the longtime coach. “My disease is hereditary. It runs rampant on my mother’s side of the family. We’ve known I’ve had this for over 20 years and knew eventually I would need a transplant. My situation has deteriorated over the past couple of years and it’s time to cut back. Coaching takes a lot of time and effort and takes a lot out of you and it did even more this to me this season.
“Also, my son, Ryan, plays varsity baseball and I would like to watch him play. I’ve missed so many of his high school games since I became the varsity softball coach. Our schedules are so similar, so this will give me a great chance to do that.”
Through what has been a difficult transition, both personally and professionally, having to leave such a talented team that he helped build behind, Fazio has had to lean on those closest to him while he enters one of the most challenging stages of his personal life.
“My wife, Nickie, of 32 years has been a constant supporter doing a lot of the behind-the-scenes work for all the sports I coach and have coached,” said Fazio. “She has been by my side with my kidney disease and is beginning the training with me to start home dialysis in the next couple of weeks.”
While he won’t be stepping away from coaching entirely, as he will remain the head coach of Batavia’s girls’ tennis program, the decision to leave the softball field caused Fazio to reflect on what has been a long, memorable career.
Fazio’s coaching life began at St. Anthony’s in Batavia in 1984, when he was tasked with coaching the fifth and sixth-grade basketball program, a role in which he served for just one season before becoming the school’s seventh and eighth-grade coach. During his time with the seventh and eighth-grade team, Fazio helped lead a talented group of youngsters to four Notre Dame Parochial League Championships.
“Coaching at St. Anthonys was where I fell in love with coaching,” said Fazio. “It was my first experience working with youth athletes and it helped me realize what my place in sports was and that my main role and philosophy was to teach fundamentals and teach how to play the game the right way and make it fun.”
For Fazio, St. Anthony’s was like hallowed ground for Fazio, who attended the school as a youngster, participating in the basketball program until he was in sixth grade before he moved on to St. Mary’s and later graduated from Notre Dame High School.
“St. Anthonys was such a special place to me,” he said. “I heard they were looking for a coach and I jumped at the opportunity. Playing in the Notre Dame Parochial League were some of the best years of my life. The match-ups and rivalries we had with St. Joseph’s, Holy Family, St. Vincent’s and St. Mary’s made for some exciting games and I will cherish those memories forever.”
As much as he remembers the wins and losses during those years, it’s the relationships he built that made that time even more special for Fazio.
“Coaching some great kids along the way makes it even more special,” he said. “Former players like Tom Roche, Chad Minuto and Chris Bartz, who I coached, are still good friends of mine today.”
Fazio’s success over six seasons at St. Anthony’s made an impression on then-newly-hired Batavia varsity boys’ basketball coach Buddy Brasky, who reached out to Fazio and offered him a job as the program’s JV coach to begin the 1990-91 school year. It was an offer Fazio graciously accepted, as he viewed this as a valuable next step in his coaching journey.
“Coaching at basketball at Batavia was very rewarding,” said Fazio. “I came in the same year Buddy took over the program and I think we were a great tandem to lead the JV and varsity teams. Our coaching styles mixed extremely well and I thought we complimented each other also very well.”
There were some lean years to begin Fazio and Brasky’s time at the helm of the program, but after a while, things started to fall into place for the dynamic duo. By the time he was finished, he helped coach members of five sectional championship-winning teams.
“I remember first starting out we didn’t do so well, but as the program evolved, we started to win at a very consistent level,” said Fazio. “I knew my place at the JV level was development and to prepare kids for the next level and that’s what I enjoyed most. Buddy always said I had what it took to become a varsity coach, but that wasn’t my plan at the time. I loved teaching the game and developing players, that was what I think I was good at.”
Some of Fazio’s greatest memories during his years coaching the Batavia JV team included many Batavia Lions Club tournament wins, coaching his son, James, and being on the sideline for many of his former players’ trips to the sectional finals and state semifinals.
Fazio considered the job at Batavia so valuable that he did not relinquish his duties as Batavia JV coach for another two-and-a-half decades, compiling a 265-179 record over 24 years with the Blue Devils’ JV team. His accomplished run included numerous league titles and Lions Club Tournament championships, along with a Monroe County League championship.
He stepped away from the JV/varsity bench in 2014 but returned after a brief respite, when he was hired as the varsity softball and girls’ tennis coach to begin the 2018-19 school year.
Now, having left one of those jobs behind, Fazio is looking forward to a transition that will take some time getting used to. But, fortunately for him, he has the support system he needs to get through anything. Much like he supported many youth athletes over the years, Fazio will now look to others for support as he faces his toughest opponent yet.
“Having my wife, who I can trust and rely on, along with the support of my family is all I need to get through this,” he said.
Fight on, Faz.