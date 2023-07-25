This past weekend, Medina alumna and soon-to-be University of South Florida senior Melanie Green was back in her old stomping grounds ... sort of.
After completing her junior campaign at USF — another impressive year for the former Mustangs star — Green’s tournament travels brought her back to New York State, as she competed in the Epson Tour’s Twin Bridges Championship in Guilderland. Played at Pinehaven Country Club, Green was the only amateur in the event, which was eventually won by Jenny Bae, a University of Georgia graduate.
“My dad actually reached out to someone who gave me a chance to be in the field,” Green said. “He’s actually been working on that for about a month or so. And he got the OK when I was at Pinehurst, at my golf tournament down there, so this has been a month-and-a-half journey of me getting in this event.”
Green, who has put together — arguably — the greatest women’s career at USF — shot an opening round 75 and added a round of 72 in the second to make the cut with a two-day total of 147. Green then finished the tournament with a round of 73 to close the event with a total of 220, which was 13 shots behind Bae, who would eventually win after a five-hole playoff.
Green was one of only four New York State natives in the event, while the Epson Tour (previously known as the LPGA Futures Tour) is the official qualifying tour of the LPGA.
And being back in New York brings back a lot of memories for Green, who fought through the challenges of trying to be a golfer in the Northern U.S., specifically Western New York.
“Being able to do what I’ve done in the sport, only being able to play it a few months of the year for the five years I played it (growing up), being able to step away from the game and knowing that when I come back I’ll be fine is something not a lot of people at the Division I level can say,” Green said. “I’ve talked to a few Floridians who have lived there their whole life and they say ‘I don’t know how you could take more than a week off and be confident that when you come back your game is still going to be there.’ I’ve taken four or five months off at a time. So being able to step away from the game and being able to enjoy it and practice it again after taking time off is pretty crucial.”
While at Medina, Green was a two-time New York State Public High School Athletic Association champion, winning in 2018 and 2019, while she was the No. 1 recruit out of New York in the Class of 2020, missing out on her final campaign due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Green was a five-year varsity member while at Medina and she has carried that excellence to her first three years with the Bulls.
While the fall of 2020 season was cancelled, she didn’t waste any time bursting onto the Division I scene come the spring of 2021. Green was named to the Women’s Golf American All-Conference Team and AAC All-Academic Teams and played in all five tournaments as a freshman and was the Bulls’ low scorer at three events. She would eventually lead the team in scoring average (74.80), rounds of par or better (5), rounds in the 60s (2) and top-10 finishes (2). Green also posted a scoring average vs. par of +2.80, which at the time ranked 10th in program history.
And she was only getting started.
“I would say that first year was like ‘what have I gotten myself into,’ essentially,” Green said. “Right around the time when I went down to Florida was about the time that things would start to slow down for me because of the weather. The first year was a little tough but I was around some great people and in some great weather, so I couldn’t really complain too much. It was tough but I like to think I adjusted pretty well. And I like to take December off, so it’s not like I’m going the full year. I make due and I’m slowly adjusting to what I need to do to be close to peaking when I need to. I do what I can.”
In her sophomore season, Green played in all 10 team events and qualified for the NCAA Tallahassee Regional, while she was named to the American All-Conference Team for the second straight season. In addition, she was the Bulls’ top finisher in nine of the 10 team events, while she set single-season program records for scoring average (71.97), total birdies (111) and rounds of par or better (19)
It was then that it started to be undoubtably clear that she made the perfect decision for the collegiate portion of her career.
“I’ve got a lot of great people around me and I truly believe that God was telling me to go to USF and I’ve created some of the best friendships that I will keep for the rest of my life,” Green said. “That’s something that I will always cherish forever. And the golf down there is great but the people are where it’s at. If you’re around people that don’t make you happy and aren’t worth being around, it sucks. I’m really glad that I got to meet a lot of great people down there. It’s a great environment, it’s a lot of fun, we’re always laughing. The team chemistry is awesome. I have that as something that is really special that I will keep forever.”
This spring, Green capped off a record-setting season by being named to the Women’s Golf Coaches Association 2022-23 Division I All-American Honorable Mention Team. Green is one of only 50 student-athletes in the country selected for the prestigious recognition.
She also became just the sixth USF Women’s Golf team member to be named to an All-American team and the first since 1999. She joined USF standouts Deborah Thomas (1984), Laurel Kean (1986), Anna Acker (1991), Susan Veasey (1991, ‘92 and ‘93), and Kelly Lagedrost (1999) in earning All-American honors.
In 2022-23, Green led the Bulls to a record-breaking season and NCAA Regional appearance. She ranked No. 12 in the country in scoring average (71.03) and was the 39th-ranked player in the country overall, according to Golfstat. Meanwhile, she also earned her third American Athletic All-Conference honor, becoming only the fourth Bull with three all-conference honors, and led the Bulls with eight top-10 finishes and 10 top-25 finishes.
It was the first NCAA Regional appearance for USF since 2012 and the Bulls would go on to finish eighth at the Palm Beach Regional. Green led the way as she tied for 14th overall at three-over par.
Green also made her second-consecutive NCAA appearance after qualifying for the NCAA Regional as an individual in 2022 and finishing tied for 27th.
“It was a lot of fun,” Green said of her junior season. “I would say our fall wasn’t exactly how we wanted it to be but we made some crucial changes in how we went in and performed at the tournaments. We did what we needed to do to get into the postseason. We came up a little short but it was a lot of fun.”
Along the way as a junior, Green set seven USF individual season records and contributed to 16 USF team season records. Included in those were her individual season records — 71.03 scoring average, No. 12 national scoring rating, 22 rounds of par or better, a 90.1 finish percentage, 113 birdies, 3.97 Par 4 scoring and 4.78 Par 5 scoring. To further those impressive stats, Green holds the USF career records for scoring average 72.13, par or better rounds with 46 and a finish percentage of 84.1, while she is second with 258 career birdies.
Now it is almost time for Green to begin to look toward the final college campaign.
“I know we’ve got some knew tournaments that we haven’t had in the past that we are going to play in, in the fall, so I’m excited to see some new teams,” she said of what she is looking forward to in the fall. “Though, I don’t know that I have any interesting goals that would be worth sharing, in terms of personal goals.”
As for the future, the eventual plans have been in the back of her mind, though she hasn’t begun to give serious thought to anything specific. At least not yet
“Not too much, but I do want to pursue playing professional golf,” Green said. “I think with more hard work I can make it out there and be successful, so I will give that a valiant effort. If not I have a few backup plans. I can always get my Masters and pursue athletic training. There are a few things. I could stick with golf somewhere, somehow, which I wouldn’t mind doing, but I’m not too worried about it right now. That future isn’t really up to me right now, I’ve got my dad here and I usually just go where he tells me to go.”