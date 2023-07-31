BUFFALO — Caledonia native Alex McNulty didn’t always know that he wanted to be a kicker. But when he decided that was the path that he wanted to pursue, he definitely took the ball and ran with it.
A graduate of McQuaid High School, McNulty parlayed a solid high school kicking career into an opportunity at the University at Buffalo and since he became the team’s starting kicker, he hasn’t let that position go.
While he’s also proven to be one of the top kickers in the country.
“I played soccer for a while. It wasn’t until my sophomore year in gym class,” McNulty said of when and how be became a kicker. “They threw a bunch of footballs out there and a tee and I grabbed them and said ‘let’s see how far I can kick it from.’ So I tried one from 55 and I made it and from there a bunch of guys wanted to see what I could do, so they wanted me to come out and try out for the football team. My mom is from Cal-Mum and she knew the kicker there who worked with this kicking coach up in Buffalo, Adam Tarnowski, and she got me in contact with him. We went up to Buffalo to meet him and he invited me to his big camp that he has in Orlando every year and from there I just kept getting deeper into kicking and I started playing that fall, I ended up at UB and here I am.”
McNulty, who was recently named the Division I SUNY Scholar Male Athlete of the Year, graduated last fall with a 3.72 GPA as a dual major in biological sciences and physics. He is also a four-time Academic All-Mid-American Conference honoree and was named to the 2022 Academic All-District team.
And despite growing up in Caledonia and the rich football history at Cal-Mum, the decision to head to McQuaid for high school wasn’t a difficult one.
“I went to St. Agnes in elementary school and all but two of the boys in that class were going to McQuaid,” he said. “So one of the reasons was staying with my friends and knowing that there would be more opportunities for me at McQuaid, a lot more classes offered with AP and stuff and a lot bigger class with more connections and a little bit more of an opportunity with the bigger sports team in the bigger class.”
Last fall, McNulty became the first University at Buffalo player to be named the MAC Special Teams Player of the Year, while he was also honored on the All-MAC First Team after setting a single-season school record with 24 field goals.
McNulty is the program record holder in career field goals (49), extra points (163) and points scored by a kicker (310).
“I always thought that if I put in the work and really learned it that I could be pretty good,” McNulty said. “I knew that it wasn’t going to happen right away, being so inexperienced when I started. And not having a ton of opportunities in high school to kick field goals, I maybe had 15 or so in the two years that I played to actually kick a field goal. So it was a big step up to go to college and I think just each year it was about learning something about myself and the game and how to prepare and grow through each seasons to eventually have the season I had last year.”
McNulty had plenty of reasons why he chose to stay close to home and pursue his collegiate career with the Bulls.
“One of the main reasons I chose UB was because not only was I able to pursue football but I was able to pursue track,” McNulty said. “Not many schools were very open to that idea when I was coming in as a freshman. A lot of schools were also like ‘we’d only feel good if you did one major’ whereas UB was like ‘yeah, if you can handle the double-major, that’s up to you.’ It was one of the few schools that actually allowed me to pursue all the things that I wanted to pursue in my college career.”
McNulty has started every game at kicker for the Bulls in the past two seasons.
Last season he was named a semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award, while he was also named to Academic All-MAC team. McNulty had two 50-yard field goals last fall — a 52-yarder against Holy Cross and a 54-yarder against Central Michigan — while he was a perfect 4-for-4 on field goals at Coastal Carolina to become the first UB kicker since 2007 to make four field goals in a game. He was also 3-for-3 on field goal attempts at Eastern Michigan and he made two field goals against Massachusetts, Toledo, Central Michigan and Kent State, McNulty also made all three field goal attempts against Georgia Southern in the Camellia Bowl and he made 41-of-42 extra point attempts on the season.
McNulty was named MAC East Special Teams Player of the Week three times.
“Nothing was a guarantee, but when I came on there was a fifth-year kicker and a four-year starter Adam Mitcheson,” McNulty said. “The idea was that as long as I performed well and lived up to the expectations that I would learn from him while I red-shirted and eventually earn a scholarship the next year if I could prove that I could be the starting kicker. It wasn’t a smooth ride but I ended up getting there the next year. It was about not losing faith in myself and knowing that I could earn this scholarship as long as I could do what I know I can.”
Clearly, being a kicker can be a thankless job. Either you do your job, basically on an island, or you will be cast further into the spotlight if you are to fail.
This was something that McNulty has learned along the way.
“The biggest thing is the mentality of being able to handle the pressure, learning that you only get the one shot,” he said. “Most sports, you kind of can get in a rhythm, playing consistently and you get multiple reps. But kicking, it’s one of those weird positions that I might get on the field anywhere between one and 10 times. You don’t really get to build a rhythm and just need to be ready that one time that you’re out there in a 15-20 minute period. It’s much different of a preparation style. And physically, too, with track and soccer and stuff, you had to do as much as you can to be conditioned, you lifted as much as you could and really tried to push your body to its physical limits. With kicking there is a physical explosiveness that you have to have, but you also have to be able to step back in the weight room and say ‘I don’t need to put as much weight on the bar to squat’ because of there’s injuries and weaknesses with kicking that can effect your performance on the field. You have to be smart in how you’re training and if you’re training properly.”
Earlier this season, McNulty was named a second-team preseason All-American, while in his junior season, he started all 12 games, was 13-of-21 on field goal attempts and was perfect on PAT attempts for the second straight season (37-37), while he also named Academic All-MAC.
McNulty has also spent time on the UB track and field team as a javelin thrower. While in high school he had top throws of 138-10 in the discus, 49-4.5 in the shot put and 52-5 in the weight throw. He advanced to three NYSPHSAA Track and Field Championships and was a multi-time league champion.
And the transition to college, even with a dual-major and playing two Division I sports, wasn’t all the difficult.
“For me, I’ve always found time management pretty easy,” McNulty said. “In high school there was one season when I was on the football team, the soccer team and the hockey team and I was dealing with five APs at the same time. So morning to night I was always doing stuff for school so I always had a busy schedule and it’s always felt naturally for me.
And despite the numerous accolades and records, McNulty has tried to maintain an even keel when it comes to what he has been able to do.
“As far as an individual accomplishment, I don’t think there’s one thing that stands out in particular,” he said. “Being the (MAC) Special Teams Player of the Year, it felt pretty special to be recognized by the conference. The individual awards are nice, but it’s more fun to just compete and be a part of team and build these long relationships, like I have with my long-snapper and my holder, Evan and Jackson, we’ve been together since 2019 so building relationships like that are really fun. Being in the locker room, I’ll have plenty of stories to tell.”
The Bulls are set to kick off the 2023 season at Wisconsin on September 2 and McNulty already has his eye on a potential kicking career after his time at UB comes to an end.
“I definitely would love the opportunity to play in the NFL,” McNulty said. “I know it’s very competitive but the first step is getting that opportunity, signing as a free agent or getting drafted. And the first step to that is making my kicks this year. And as long as I perform the way I know I can I will put myself in position to be one of the top kickers in the country and have the chance to play at the next level.”