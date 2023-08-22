WEST POINT — Upon applying to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, something caught Batavia High School alumnus Aidan Anderson’s eye.
Through the application process, Anderson, an accomplished scholar-athlete, encountered a sport he had never come across before — sprint football.
Standing 5-foot-7 and weighing 170 pounds, Anderson, who helped Batavia claim sectional titles the past two seasons, was immediately attracted to the game’s weight limit of 178 pounds. In Anderson’s mind, the limitation placed on each competitor’s weight would allow athletes with a slighter frame, such as his own, to excel, whereas they may be left behind when going up against full-size collegiate offensive and defensive linemen.
“I’ve always been a smaller guy, so I felt that if I can play with guys who are similar in size, I’ll be able to compete even better,” said Anderson, who rushed for over 600 yards and nine touchdowns during an injury-plagued senior campaign at Batavia.
With that said, there are added challenges associated with sprint football, which is a much faster game than what he grew accustomed to at the high school level due to each player’s limited weight.
According to SprintFootball.com, the sport is a full-contact, intercollegiate, varsity sport and has the same rules as regular college football, except that all players must weigh 178 pounds or less. The league has been in existence since prior to World War II and now features eight teams that play within the Collegiate Sprint Football League: Army West Point, Caldwell University, Chestnut Hill College, Cornell University, Mansfield University, the U.S. Naval Academy, the University of Pennsylvania and St. Thomas Aquinas College.
“Since the linemen are so much smaller, every player up front is quick and just as fast as you, so the speed of the game has increased substantially compared to normal football,” said Anderson, who believes he will be well-equipped to make the adjustment needed to succeed in a different realm. “I feel like my ability to make quick cuts and make guys miss will allow me to stand out from a lot of the players around me.”
Due to the increased game speed, sprint football requires players to be fundamentally sound and focus on execution rather than the physicality that can be overwhelming in regular college football. Having performed for such a competitive, detail-oriented program in Batavia, Anderson believes his time spent within the Blue Devils locker room and on the practice field at Van Detta Stadium will serve him well as he hopes to develop a strong baseline of knowledge in his early days at the collegiate level.
After all, other than the weight limit, sprint football is football. And he performed for one of the best high school football programs around in the Blue Devils.
“Coach (Brennan) Briggs emphasized the little things — paying attention to the little details, and that’s already translated directly to here (at West Point),” said Anderson. “Finishing every rep, knowing the playbook, knowing when you have to sub out — all of that has been very useful, and I think, has allowed me to stand out.”
Success breeds success, added Anderson.
“Now that I’ve joined another successful program, I can see the attributes that make a program successful, such as a positive culture and good leaders,” said Anderson. “We had that at Batavia, and they have established that here as well.”
As for Anderson’s goals for his first season of sprint football? They’re simple — help the team in any way he can.
“I’m just looking to make the team better as a freshman and learning my role,“ said Anderson, who plans to play running back or slot receiver wherever the team needs him most.
Above all else, Anderson is excited for the adventure that lies ahead.
“I’m excited to start a new journey in a different program and different sport and continue to better myself as a football player and leader,” he concluded.
Anderson’s first season of sprint football will begin on Sept. 23, when the team takes on Mansfield. Army is in search of its 37th CSFL title this season.