Weitsman: I will no longer support Syracuse athletics with NIL, celebrity appearances

Dennis Nett | dnett syracuse.com Adam Weitsman and Odell Beckham sit court side during a game against Virginia Tech on Jan. 14, 2020, at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse.

SYRACUSE — Syracuse University’s most high-profile athletics booster says he is out of the game.

Adam Weitsman told syracuse.com on Tuesday that he will no longer provide name, image and likeness deals to SU athletes or bring celebrities to Syracuse University athletic events.

