GENESEO — Over 35 years ago, KC Bailey made what could have been a life-saving decision. But at the very least, it was a life-altering one.
In 1986, when his daughter was born, the Geneseo resident chose to quit smoking and that is likely what has led Bailey to where he is now, nearly four decades later.
Following 39 years in the work force, primarily at the General Motors plant at Mt. Reed and Lexington in Rochester, Bailey began to take up one of the most grueling sports that there is to find, especially at his age. It was then that Bailey, who is a native of Dalton, began to compete in the triathlon, which is an endurance multisport race consisting of swimming, cycling, and running over various distances. Triathletes compete for fastest overall completion time, racing each segment sequentially with the time transitioning between the disciplines included.
Recently, Bailey became a national champion.
“In 2015, my nephew in Texas said ‘hey, why don’t try this new sport, the triathlon,’” Bailey said. “I actually did my first Tri in 2015, which was a half-Ironman. In my eyes now it was pretty stupid because it [darn] near killed me. I had ridden a bicycle but to run a half-marathon, swim 1.2 miles and bike 56 miles, it was kind of crazy. I told my wife ‘never will this happen again.’ But in 2016 I thought ‘that wasn’t so bad’ and then I got really involved in it.”
Since then, Bailey has been training year-round and following numerous competitions across the country, he got to the top of the podium this spring.
At the Multisport National Championship, Bailey raced to a pair of national titles in the 65-69 age group — on the Draft Legal Sprint Triathlon and another in the Standard Aquabike. In Draft Legal races, athletes are allowed to draft (ride behind) other competitors to reduce wind resistance and save energy. Riders can save as much as 40 percent of their energy by riding in the slipstream of the rider in front of them. Aquabike is a competition which can be best described as trimmed version of triathlon. Unlike triathlon where competitors take part in three legs, swimming, biking and then running, Aquabike competitions contains only the first two legs, and there is no running.
“This year, as far as the Sprint Triathlon goes, which is what I won one of the national championships in, I thought I had a really good shot at that, I really did,” Bailey said. “My biking is really good and my running is really good and the older you get, I’m in the 65-age group, I can still run in the 6:30-35-mile range and I knew that was going to be really helpful. I usually average around 23.5-24.0 miles per hour on the bike, so I knew I had a shot there. As far as winning the national championship in the Aquabike — which is a 1,500-meter swim, followed by a 40K bike, which is around 25 miles — I gave this guy from California four minutes in the swim, because I’m not a great swimmer. But I took six minutes out of him on the bike because I averaged just shy of 24 miles per hour. We talked after and he said ‘when you went by me on the bike, I knew I was done. I felt like I was going backwards.’
With his victories, Bailey has qualified himself for the World Triathlon Sprint and Relay Championships, which will be held in Hamburg, Germany from July 13-16. He also qualified as a part of the mixed relay team. He will leave for Germany on July 12
“I am super excited,” Bailey said. “I’ve just got to keep my focus together as to what I do. The big thing is that I’ve got to make sure my swim is solid. I know when I get out on the bike and on the run I’m going to be good to go. I’m doing the Sprint World Championships and I’m also on the mixed relay championship team, which is two males, two females and each person does a small triathlon and tags the next person. And we’re hoping that we will podium for that as well.”
In the Aquabike and Sprint Triathlon events in Texas, Bailey excelled in all three phases, but he certainly has his favorite, as well as one that he would prefer not to do. And, as is expected, a multitude of training goes into being at the top of this difficult sport.
“This year, so far, I have already swam 60 miles, I’ve biked 2,600 miles, I’ve run 400 miles. I weight train three days a week, I bicycle six days a week and a run three or four days a week,” Bailey said. “I love biking. I would rather go out and bike 50 miles than run three miles. I’m good at running but I don’t know how people find the joy in it, I don’t see the joy. But I really do like to bike.
“For the Multisport Championships, what you usually have to do is be in the top 10 percent of your age group in the country and every race that you race there is scoring that goes on for each of the age groups,” he added. “And where you fall out in that point system is how you qualify — and in the country, since I started racing, I’ve usually been in the top 10-15 percent and as I age up (like this year right now) I might be ranked No. 1 in the country and I’m shooting for that for the whole year, because I’ve had a really good season so far.”
The Livingston County News actually featured Bailey in an article in the late 1980s, when he first began his training regime. However, that training took a hiatus when he was involved in a bad accident when he hit a deer while riding his bicycle.
However, despite that misfortune, as well as the weather in Western New York, Bailey believes that living here and training here provides him with training advantages that other athletes may not have.
“Living here, where we do, with the hills we have here, that’s what makes me so strong on the bike. It pays big dividends out there,” Bailey said. “There was a big contingency from California down there and you talk to those guys and they train outside all year round. I tell them I get to train outside but I’ve got a ton of clothes on, my bikes are beater bikes for the winter time because of the salt, but it’s a big advantage. You learn to deal with those harsher conditions, mentally. The mental aspect of it is huge.”
In high school, Bailey was an avid wrestler and baseball player, while he also used to participate in trapping, where he would trap raccoons and foxes and eventually sell the pelts.
Bailey will turn 65 in October and he has no ideas of slowing down any time soon.
“There is an 82-year-old woman down there, you should see her jump up on the podium when shes done. And she still has like three or four people in her age group,” Bailey said. “I’m hoping because I take care of my body and eat the right foods and everything and I keep pushing myself way past the limit (that I can keep going for quite a while). A lot of people have coaches and trainers that help them out, but I can push myself hard enough, so I don’t need that. I keep it under control pretty good. I would like to go into my 80s, that would be great.”
He also thinks that his story, and what he does, can go a long way to motivating people, not just those of his age, but the younger generation as well. While he loves the titles and the championships, Bailey competes for the fun of it and that’s what he wants people to remember.
“I really hope it sets an example,” he said. “Some of my friends always say ‘man, I can’t believe you keep doing it. What’s your secret.’ And I say the secret is eating the right foods and moderation. Don’t go out and kill yourself, because if you do you’re going to want to quit doing what you’re doing and it’s no fun anymore. You’ve got to keep the fun in it and for me it’s still a lot of fun. I love going to the triathlon because you meet so many great people. And one thing is for sure with triathlon people, they are extremely friendly, they’re not cut-throat at all. They are very, very supportive people.”