ALBION — The Albion Central School District (ACSD) invites you to join them in celebrating the opening of Spierdowis Field with a ribbon cutting ceremony before the Purple Eagles’ home opener on Friday, Sept. 15.
The ceremony will take place before the game at 6:45 p.m., at the district’s football stadium located behind District Office at 324 East Ave. Albion, NY 1441. Kickoff is at 7:00 p.m. and parking will be available next to District Office.
“Celebrations like these reaffirm our dedication to investing in the success of our students and our community as a whole,” Superintendent Mickey Edwards said. “We are excited to share the re-opening of Spierdowis Field with the Albion Community this fall.” ACSD invites you all to come celebrate and support our Purple Eagles next Friday.”