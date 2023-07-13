WARSAW — The GLOW Youth Sports Academy is pleased to announce that the Alden Tigers have captured their first ever 10u All Star Baseball Championship with a 13-3 victory over No. 3 seeded and host Warsaw Tigers. All tournament results are posted at www.GLOWAcademyNY.com under the Baseball Tournament Tab.
Baseball 10U GLOW Semi Final No. 3 seed Warsaw vs No. 4 seed Alden
After dropping a close pool play (4-3) decision to Warsaw just seven days ago, the Tigers rallied to break a 3-3 tie and capture the 10u Baseball All Star Championship. As a No. 4 seed Alden traveled to Wayland in the semifinal round to secure an 11-1 victory. Alden was led by Angelo Lachina from the mound with Russel Muff closing the game. Combined they accounted for striking out 11 batters and allowing only three hits in the five-inning game. Leading Alden with hits was Nolan Ripstein going 3-for-3, two runs scored; Hunter Miller three at bats double, single, walk, three runs scored; Russel Muff 2-for-3, double, one run scored and Leland Winter 2-for-2, two runs scored. Hits were had by Aidan Puzan, Owen Puzan, Angelo Lachina, Alex Kawalerski, and Liam Kozak. Warsaw was led from the mound By Grady Lieber with five strikeouts and Tyler Dickes played four gritty innings behind the plate. Warsaw’s leading hitter was Tyler Dickes 2-for-3.
The GLOW Youth Sports Academy is a 501©(3) not for profit servicing youth sports throughout the greater GLOW region. Currently servicing over 3000 youth baseball/softball participants in Alexander, Akron, Alden, Albion, Attica, Arkport, Arcade, Avon, Batavia, Byron-Bergen, Caledonia, Dansville, Geneseo, LeRoy, Letchworth, Mt. Morris, Nunda, Oakfield, Pavilion, Pembroke, Perry, Warsaw, Wayland and York
For more info on the GLOW Academy visit www.GLOWAcademyNY.com or email at GLOWAcademyNY@gmail.com.