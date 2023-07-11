The GLOW Youth Sports Academy is pleased to announce the Championship schedule for 10U Baseball All Star Tournament will be this Wednesday July 12th at Warsaw. Championship game will pit -3 seed Warsaw against -4 seed Alden is Wednesday, July 12th at 6:15 p.m. at Warsaw Village Park in a rematch of a Pool Play 4-3 Warsaw victory. All tournament results are posted at www.GLOWAcademyNY.com under the Baseball Tournament Tab.
Baseball 10U GLOW Semi Final -1 seed Wayland vs -4 seed Alden
Wayland entered the semifinals of the GLOW 10U All-Star Tournament with an undefeated record and the -1 seed. In regular season play Wayland and Alden teams claimed 3 of the top for records in league play. Starting the game on the mound for Wayland was Ryder Genung, who pitched two innings, allowing eight runs and picking up one strikeout. Dylan Moss pitched the final three innings and allowing three runs and tallying two strikeouts. Alden starter Russell Muff pitched two innings, allowing one run and tallying five strikeouts. Relieved by Angelo Lachina, who pitched the final three innings and tallied six strikeouts and two put-outs, allowing no runs and only two base runner. Tallying hits in the game for Wayland were Moss (1-2, single) and Bransen Dean (1-2, single). Scoring the only run for Wayland in the game was Dominick Pifer.
Baseball 10U GLOW Semi Final -2 seed Pavilion vs -3 seed Warsaw
Warsaw will make its first championship game appearance in the GLOW Academy All-Star Tournament. The -3 seed Warsaw upset the -2 seed Pavilion, 13-1 in last night’s semi-finals action. Grady Liebler led Warsaw from the mound, striking out seven batters in the 4 inning game. Leading Warsaw at bat was Parker Tiffany; going 2-3 at the plate with an RBI, and Tyler Dickes going 2-2. Gabe Beardsley and Shrader Bugman also had one RBI each for Warsaw. Pavilion was led from the mound was Cole Hardy with seven strikeouts. At bat, Pavilion was led by Beau Rudgers with an RBI single.
The GLOW Youth Sports Academy is a 501©(3) not for profit servicing youth sports throughout the greater GLOW region. Currently servicing over 3000 youth baseball/softball participants in Alexander, Akron, Alden, Albion, Attica, Arkport, Arcade, Avon, Batavia, Byron-Bergen, Caledonia, Dansville, Geneseo, LeRoy, Letchworth, Mt. Morris, Nunda, Oakfield, Pavilion, Pembroke, Perry, Warsaw, Wayland and York
For more info on the GLOW Academy visit www.GLOWAcademyNY.com or email at GLOWAcademyNY@gmail.com.