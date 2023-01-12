Miami Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips (15) strip-sack Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) during fourth quarter of an NFL football game at Highmark Stadium on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York.

The No. 7 seed Miami Dolphins are preparing to start seventh-round draft pick Skylar Thompson at quarterback for their first playoff game since 2016 when they face the second-seeded Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon in Orchard Park, N.Y.

Tua Tagovailoa remains in concussion protocol, his third stint there this season, and has been ruled out. Teddy Bridgewater could return this week from a dislocated pinkie finger on his throwing hand provided he has no setbacks, according to Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

FieldLevelMedia