Here are the 2023 Genesee Region League Spring Sports All-Stars:
BASEBALL
BODIE HYDE, Oakfield-Alabama — Junior, three-time all-star, pitcher/centerfield — Hit .446 this season with four doubles, two triples, four home runs, 25 RBI and 30 runs scored, while he walked nine times and stole nine bases. On the mound he was 4-1 with a 3.10 ERA in 31 2/3 innings pitched, allowing 36 hits and 13 walks, while he struck out 38. His team highlight was winning the division title, while his career highlights have included winning sectionals against Notre Dame last season and being on varsity since seventh grade.
DAVID SCHNAUFER, Oakfield-Alabama — Sophomore, first-time all-star, first base — Batted .439 this spring with six doubles, two triples, 32 runs batted and 20 runs scored, while he walked five times and stole three bases. In 9 2/3 innings pitched he didn’t allow a run, while he gave up just three hits, walked one and struck out 17. His season highlights included beating Le Roy, while his career highlights have been winning sectionals and getting a triple this season.
BRAYDEN SMITH, Oakfield-Alabama — Senior, first-time all-star, third base — Finished the season hitting .424 with nine doubles, three triples, two home runs, 25 RBI and 22 runs scored, while he also stole 13 bases. On the mound he was 3-0 with a 1.42 ERA in 24 2/3 innings pitched, while he allowed 14 hits and struck out 47. His season highlight was winning the division title, while his career highlights included winning sectionals last season. Plans to attend college for business.
AIDEN WARNER, Oakfield-Alabama — Senior, first-time all-star, catcher — Backstop for the Hornets hit .329 with five doubles, two triples, 30 runs scored and 17 runs driven in, while he walked seven times and stole 15 bases. Also threw out seven potential base stealers. His team highlight for the spring was winning the division, while his career highlights included beating Notre Dame for the sectional title last season, playing in the Far West Regional Final and being a three-year starter. Plans to attend Daemen University to pursue a degree in physical therapy.
COLTON YASSES, Oakfield-Alabama — Senior, three-time all-star, pitcher/shortstop — Went 4-2 with an ERA of 1.07 in 45 2/3 innings pitched, while he allowed 22 hits, walked 22 and struck out 69. At the plate he batted .361 with four doubles, five triples, a home run, 20 RBI and 21 runs scored, while he walked 10 times and stole six bases. His season highlights were winning the GR Division I title, hitting a grand slam against York and finishing with a 16-3 regular season record. For his career his highlights were throwing a perfect game against Byron-Bergen, hitting a home run against Attica, winning the sectional title against Notre Dame last season and winning GR title in two of the last three seasons. Plans to go into the plumbing field and invest in real estate.
JAY ANTINORE, Notre Dame — junior, first-time all-star, centerfield/pitcher — Batted .443 from the leadoff spot this season with 41 runs scored, 15 runs batted in and 26 stolen bases. On the mound he was 3-0 with a 0.00 ERA with just eight hits allowed and 32 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched. His season highlight was winning the Rotary Tournament and sectional title, while his career highlights were going undefeated in the league the last two seasons and making it to back-to-back sectional finals.
BRYCETON BERRY, Notre Dame — Senior, three-time all-star, pitcher/shortstop/third base — The Genesee Region League Player of the Year went 6-0 during the regular season with an ERA of 0.51 with one save and 78 strikeouts in 41 innings pitched with a WHIP of 0.634 and an opponents batting average of just .121. At the plate he batted .493 with an on-base percentage of .571 and a slugging percentage of .562, with 32 RBI, 32 runs scored and 28 stolen bases. His season highlights were winning a sectional title and the Rotary Tournament and also going undefeated in the league for the second straight year. His career highlights included being a three-time all-star, being named the Section V Class C Player of the Year, being the GR Player of the Year and the Rotary Tournament MVP. Plans to attend Flagler College to study business and continue to play baseball. RYAN FITZPATRICK, Notre Dame — Junior, three-time all-star, shortstop/pitcher – Finished 6-1 on the hill with an ERA of 0.68 with 59 strikeouts and an opponents batting average of .155 in 31 innings pitched. Also hit .290 with an on-base percentage of .425 with 23 runs scored and 19 RBI. His team highlights were winning the sectional and Rotary Tournament titles, going 17-1 in the regular season and being the No. 1 seed in Class C2. His career highlights have been getting to three straight sectional finals, throwing three no-hitters and six shutouts.
JADEN SHERWOOD, Notre Dame — Junior, first-time all-star, third base/pitcher — Hit .306 this spring with a home run, 18 runs scored and 18 RBI, while he was also 4-0 with an ERA of 0.77 in 27 1/3 innings pitched with four walks and 53 strikeouts. His season highlights included winning the sectional and Rotary Tournament titles, while his career highlights have included making back-to-back sectional finals, hitting his first varsity home run and going undefeated in the league two years in a row.
DANIEL BIALEK, Attica — Senior, two-time all-star, pitcher — Batted .473 this season with a home run. His season highlight was winning the Attica Tournament, while his career highlights included hitting a home run against Oakfield-Alabama. Plans to attend Alfred State.
WYATT BRYMAN, Attica — Junior, two-time all-star, pitcher/catcher/shortstop — Hit .440 this past season for the Blue Devils. His season highlights were winning the Attica Tournament, and getting a hit in the first seven games of the season. His career highlights have included hitting a home run against Lyndonville, throwing a no-hitter against Pembroke and getting nine consecutive strikeouts against Elba.
ETHAN MEYER, Attica — Junior, two-time all-star, shortstop/first base — Batted .414 this spring. His season highlight was winning the Attica Tournament, while his career highlights have included his walk-off hits against Alexander and Byron-Bergen.
SEAN PIETRZYKOWSKI, Alexander — Eighth-grade, first-time all-star, first base — Hit .512 this season with an on-base percentage of .649. His season highlights were hitting for the cycle against Pembroke and hitting his first varsity home run.
TRENT WOODS, Alexander — Junior, first-time all-star, shortstop — Batted .455 this past season with an on-base percentage of .556 with 23 runs scored, 10 doubles, six runs batted in and 18 stolen bases.
GIANNI FERRARA, Byron-Bergen — Senior, three-time all-star, shortstop — Hit .408 in his final season with three home runs, three triples, 16 runs batted in and 16 stolen bases. His season highlights were winning in the first round of sectionals and not having a losing record. For his career his highlights were batting .581 as a junior, hitting three home runs and starting on varsity since eighth grade.
MARTIN MACCONNELL, Byron-Bergen — Sophomore, first-time all-star, second base/shortstop/pitcher — Hit .436 this season with an on-base percentage of .551 and a slugging percentage of .487. His season highlight was winning a sectional game, while his career highlights included being named a Player of the Game four times.
LOUIE CONTE, Kendall — Junior, two-time all-star, shortstop — Hit .464 this season for the Eagles with an on-base percentage of .516, a slugging percentage of .696, nine doubles, three triples and 26 RBI, while he only struck out four times. His season highlights were finishing 12-4 in the regular season, being the No. 4 seed in Class C2 and turning four double plays. For his career he has batted .424 with 54 runs scored and 32 RBI.
JAMES FOX, Kendall — Junior, first-time all-star, outfield/pitcher — Hit .362 with an on-base percentage of .475, a slugging percentage of .447, four doubles and 25 RBI, to go along with seven stolen bases; was also 3-2 with a save and 39 strikeouts in 28 innings pitched. His season highlights were going 12-4 in the regular season and being the No. 4 seed in the Class C2 tournament, while for his career he is 5-2 on the mound with 61 strikeouts, while he is also hitting .356.
CHASE GUZDEK, Pembroke — Senior, first-time all-star, pitcher/centerfield — Hit .312 this spring with two doubles, a triple, a home run, seven RBI, eight walks and 11 stolen bases, while he had 44 strikeouts and an ERA of 1.63 in 30 innings pitched. His season highlights included winning four games in a row, while his career highlight was hitting his first career home run. Plans to attend the United States Marine Corps and eventually become a state trooper.
MILES LAMMES, Holley — Senior, first-time all-star, catcher — Batted .370 for the Hawks with six doubles, a triple and an on-base percentage of .430. His season highlight was the game-winning play at home on Senior Night, while his career highlights included also being a shortstop and a pitcher during his four-year varsity career. Plans to attend Alfred State to become a heavy duty diesel mechanic.
TRENTON MUCK, Lyndonville — Senior, two-time all-star, pitcher/catcher — Hit .310, while in 52 1/3 innings pitched he finished with 78 strikeouts. His season highlight was his 14 strikeouts in the sectional game against H-A-C, while his career highlights included closing out a win against Notre Dame and his one-hitter with 15 strikeouts against Pembroke his sophomore year. Plans to attend FLCC for physical education and to continue to play baseball.
CONNOR SCOTT, Elba — Senior, two-time all-star, pitcher — Had a 4-1 record this season with an ERA of 2.55 and 100 strikeouts, while at the plate he batted .275 with six doubles, two triples, 17 runs scored, 12 RBI and 18 stolen bases. His season highlight was another sectional appearance, while his career highlight was surpassing 200 strikeouts. Plans to play baseball at GCC.
SOFTBALL
ADDISON DILLENBECK, Lyndonville — Sophomore, two-time all-star, Utility — Batted a cool .500 for the Tigers this season with two home runs, 21 RBI and 30 stolen bases. Her team highlights have been winning the league title three years in a row and making it to the sectional finals two times. Her career highlights thus far have been getting two home runs in a sectional game and being a two-time all-star.
LORELEI DILLENBECK, Lyndonville — Senior, three-time all-star, shortstop — Led the team with a .533 average this season with six doubles, six triples, four home runs, 26 RBI and 24 stolen bases. Her season highlight was winning a league title, while her career highlights included making it to the sectional finals in four of her five varsity seasons, hitting over .425 for her career and leading the team in hitting her senior season. Plans to attend Finger Lakes Community College to become an ultrasound technician.
BRIANNA KRISHER, Lyndonville — Senior, first-time all-star, third base — Hit .363 her senior season with an on-base percentage of .657 and 19 runs batted in. Her team highlights were winning a league title three years in a row and getting to a pair of sectional finals, while her career highlights included getting the Most Improved Player Award last season and being named an all-star. Plans to become an occupational therapy assistant.
HALEY SHAFFER, Lyndonville — Senior, three-time all-star, pitcher — Finished the season with 75 strikeouts in the circle, while she had an on-base percentage of .448 with 21 stolen bases. Her season highlights were winning the league title, going 13-3 and beating Byron-Bergen. Her career highlights included winning the league title three years in a row, getting 253 career strikeouts and hitting .511 as a sophomore. Plans to attend GCC for business.
LILY DAVIS, Oakfield-Alabama — Senior, three-time all-star, outfield — Hit .510 with seven doubles, two triples, a home run and 28 RBI, while she only struck out three times. Her team highlight for the year was being the GR Division I champions, while for her career she highlights winning sectionals in 2022 and getting the game-winning hit against Alexander in the sectional semifinals this season. Plans to attend SUNY Brockport to major in sports management and continue her swimming career,
PIPER HYDE, Oakfield-Alabama — Sophomore, first-time all-star, third base — Hit an outstanding .551 this spring with seven doubles, a triple, 18 RBI and six stolen bases. Her season highlights were winning the GR Division I title and beating Notre Dame and Alexander, while her career highlights so far have been winning sectionals last season and being a three-year varsity starter.
MAKENA REDING, Oakfield-Alabama — Senior, two-time all-star, catcher — Hit .531 in her final campaign with three doubles and 14 runs driven in, while she threw out seven of 15 runners trying to steal. Her team highlights for the spring were winning the GR Division I title and beating Notre Dame and Alexander (3x). Her career highlights were winning sectionals in 2022 and being a two-time all-star. Plans to attend Roberts Wesleyan for music education.
CAITLIN RYAN, Oakfield-Alabama — Junior, four-time all-star, shortstop/pitcher — Batted .577 this season with 10 doubles, six triples, two home runs and 31 RBI, while she had 15 stolen bases and only struck out twice. Her season highlights were winning the GR Division I title and beating Notre Dame and Alexander. Her career highlights have been winning sectionals last season being a two-time GR Player of the Year and four-time all-star and being named the Section V Class C2 Player of the Year in her sophomore season.
MADISON BOYCE, Alexander — Junior, first-time all-star, pitcher/shortstop — Hit .441 this season with four doubles, seven triples, a home run and 15 RBI, while she walked 20 times with 11 stolen bases. She was also 6-2 in the circle with 86 strikeouts and 43 hits allowed in 48 2/3 innings pitched. Her season highlights were her seven-game hitting streak, her nine multi-hit games, finishing first on the team in runs scored and walks, the team going 13-7 and coming from behind to beat Notre Dame at GCC. Her career highlights have included being a three-year varsity member, throwing a no-hitter against Wheatland-Chili last season and being the GR Division I champions in 2022.
EMILY PIETRZYKOWSKI, Alexander — Sophomore, two-time all-star, shortstop/pitcher — Hit .540 this season with an on-base percentage of .642 with three home runs and 34 runs batted in. Her season highlights were beating Notre Dame and Attica, her 14-game hitting streak, leading the team in multiple offensive categories and being named a GR Player of the Week. Her career highlights have included hitting a home run for her first varsity hit in eighth grade, hitting for the cycle in ninth grade and hitting a grand slam against Notre Dame.
MELISSA SAWYER, Alexander — Sophomore, first-time all-star, catcher — Hit .453 this spring with three doubles, a triple, a home run, 12 walks and 22 RBI, to go with three stolen bases. She also hit for the cycle this season. Her season highlights were a seven-game winning streak, her eight multi-hit games, being second on the team in RBI and hits, going 13-7 and finishing second in the division behind Oakfield-Alabama. Her career highlights have included beating Attica, coming from behind to beat Notre Dame and driving in the only two runs against Bloomfield in the 2022 sectional quarterfinal game.
KAITLYN LANDERS, Notre Dame — Junior, three-time all-star, shortstop — Batted .440 this season with 10 doubles, 33 runs scored and 22 runs batted in. Her season highlight was winning the Mudville Tournament, while her career highlights have included being a sectional all-tournament team selection as a seventh-grader and being a second-team all-state selection in ninth grade.
LORETTA SOROCHTY, Notre Dame — Junior, two-time all-star, pitcher — Finished the season with an ERA of 2.10 and 186 strikeouts, while she also hit .443 with an on-base percentage of .552. Her season highlight was winning the Mudville Tournament, while her career highlights so far have been being a two-time all-star and playing on varsity in seventh grade.
MIA TRELEAVEN, Notre Dame — Ninth-grade, first-time all-star, pitcher/third base — Hit .440 this season with a slugging percentage of .667 and an on-base percentage of .470. Her season highlights were beating Lyndonville twice and winning the Mudville Tournament, while her career highlights have included hitting two home runs in her first two at-bats against Attica and nearly throwing a perfect game — which was a no-hitter — against Kendall.
ELISE DRESSEL, Attica — Junior, first-time all-star, shortstop/third base — Batted .368 this season with five doubles, five walks, nine RBI and 13 stolen bases. Her season highlights included beating Oakfield-Alabama and finishing with more wins than last season. Her career highlights have including beating Byron-Bergen and stealing home.
MADALYN ROBINSON, Attica — Junior, three-time all-star, shortstop/pitcher — Finished with 55 strikeouts in 50 innings pitcher, while she hit .549 with a home run, two triples, six RBI and 15 stolen bases. Her career highlights have included being a three-year varsity member and hitting 11 career home runs.
ALY BALL, Byron-Bergen — Senior, three-time all-star, catcher — Hit .520 in her final season with 15 RBI and 19 stolen bases, while she threw out five runners trying to steal. Her season highlights included the sectional run, while her career highlights were catching Kendall Phillips’ 20-strikeout game and throwing out potential base-stealers. Plans to attend Central Wyoming College to double major in range and ranch management and welding.
KENDALL PHILLIPS, Byron-Bergen — Senior, four-time all-star, pitcher — The Genesee Region League Player of the Year struck out 236 batters in 108 innings this season, while she also hit .548 with 11 doubles, three triples, 17 walks, 22 RBI and 22 stolen bases. Her season highlights were advancing to the sectional semifinals, being named the GR Player of the Year, being a three-time GR Player of the Week and being a Daily News Player of the Week. Her career highlights were her 20-strikeout game last season, playing with her catcher Aly Ball since elementary school, coming back from her ACL injury and being on varsity since seventh grade. Plans to attend SUNY Brockport to major in childhood inclusive education and play softball.
TIA HOFFARTH, Holley — Senior, first-time all-star, utility — Hit a strong .549 this season with a slugging percentage of .608, three doubles, 10 runs scored and 24 runs batted in. Her season highlights were beating Medina and seeing the team improve, while her career highlight were beating Elba in the circle on Senior Night as a junior and going 3-for-4 in the sectional game this season. Plans to play softball at MCC.
LEIGHA WALKER, Holley — Junior, first-time all-star, catcher — Hit .375 this season with 12 walks, an on-base percentage of .527, 20 runs scored and six RBI. Her season highlight was beating Medina after losing to the Mustangs earlier in the season, while her career highlights have included growing together as a team. LAUREN PILON, Kendall — Senior, three-time all-star, first base — Hit .395 this spring with five doubles, six triples, 29 RBI and 15 stolen bases. Her team highlight was going 6-11, while her career highlights included hitting .570 as a junior and .495 as a sophomore. Plans to attend FLCC for nursing.
LYDIA ROSS, Elba — Ninth-grade, first-time all-star, Utility — Hit .545 with a double, three triples, three home runs, 12 walks, 10 RBI and 15 stolen bases. Her team highlight was scoring 31 runs in a game, while her career highlight was hitting a home run in her first varsity at-bat.
REAGAN SCHNEIDER, Pembroke — Sophomore, first-time all-star, catcher/utility — Batted .564 with an on-base percentage of .671, five doubles, two triples, four home runs, 30 RBI, 14 runs scored and eight stolen bases, while she threw out eight potential base-stealers. Her season highlight was beating Byron-Bergen with a walk-of single and hitting back-to-back home runs against Kendall, while her career highlights have included getting to the sectional finals last season and being pulled up to varsity in eighth grade.
TENNIS
MASON CADIEUX, Oakfield-Alabama — Senior, first-time all-star — Playing at second singles this season he put together a perfect 11-0 record, while for his career he finished at 35-11 for the Hornets. His team highlights were winning the sectional title last season and winning the league title this spring, going undefeated. His career highlights included going 35-11 and winning the sectional block last season. Plans to attend RIT to become a biomedical engineer.
RANDY MCINTIRE, Oakfield-Alabama — Senior, two-time all-star — Finished 7-0 at third singles this season, while he went a solid 35-6 for his career. His team highlight for the year was going undefeated to win the GR title. His career highlights included winning the team sectional title last spring and going 35-6 for his career. Plans to attend Florida Southern College to become a math teacher.
PRESTON TOBOLSKI, Oakfield-Alabama — Senior, three-time all-star — First singles player for the Hornets was named the Genesee Region League Player of the Year after he finished the regular season a perfect 13-0, while he also advanced to the Section V Class B3 individual sectional final. His highlight for season was going undefeated in the league to win the GR title, while his career highlights included winning sectionals last year and going 38-6. Plans to attend Houghton University for sports management and to continue his tennis career.
CARSON WARNER, Oakfield-Alabama — Sophomore, first-time all-star — Playing both singles and doubles this season, he combined to go a perfect 13-0 for the Hornets. His season highlights were the team going 13-0 in the regular season, winning the Genesee Region League title and getting the No. 1 seed in the sectional tournament. For his career he has gone 29-5 with a sectional championship.
TERRANCE BAYLY-HENSHAW, Wheatland-Chili — Senior, first-time all-star — Playing at second singles for the Wildcats, he finished the season at 13-1 and took third at the individual sectional tournament. His team highlight for the year was winning the GR divisional title. His career highlights included winning the league title last season, winning the division last year and advancing to the state qualifier this season. Plans to attend Norwich University to study civil engineering.
ETHAN HALLOCK, Wheatland-Chili — Junior, two-time all-star — First singles players finished runner-up at the individual sectional tournament and also advanced to the state qualifier. His season highlights were the team winning a GR divisional title, playing at the state qualifier and taking second at the individual sectional tournament. His career highlights have included playing in the state qualifier, winning the league title as a sophomore, going to the team sectional final last spring and taking second this season at the individual tournament.
ELI ORLOFF, Wheatland-Chili — Sophomore, first-time all-star — Finished the season 9-7 at third singles and 2-1 at first doubles this spring. His season highlight was playing tough in a loss to Oakfield-Alabama. His career highlights have included beating Kendall this spring.
DEVIN EDICK, Kendall — Senior, two-time all-star — First singles player for the Eagles took third at the individual sectional tournament, while he made it to the second round of the state qualifier. His team highlight was going 11-4 this season, while his career highlights included winning team MVP and making it to the state qualifier two years in a row. Plans to attend SUNY Brockport to study sports management.
JONATHAN ESPOSITO, Kendall — Ninth-grade, first-time all-star — First doubles player finished the season undefeated. His team highlight was going 11-4, while his career highlights have included playing on the varsity team in eighth grade.
TOBY PASSER, Kendall — Senior, two-time all-star — Finished undefeated in first doubles play this season and also went 2-1 in singles play. His season highlight was going undefeated in first doubles this spring, while his career highlight was making the state qualifier last season. Plans to attend Embry-Riddle for piloting.
CAVAN BENNAGE, Holley — Junior, three-time all-star — Longtime varsity member for the Hawks finished third at the individual sectional tournament this spring. His season highlight was celebrating his friend on Senior Night, while his career highlights have included winning the Class B3 sectional title.
RONIN HOFMASTER, Notre Dame — Senior, two-time all-star — Singles player for the Fighting Irish finished 10-3 in the league this spring and 12-5 overall. His team highlight was going 10-4. For his career his highlights were advancing to the individual sectional tournament semifinals each of the last two years and being a No. 1 seed at the state qualifier last season. Plans to attend Canisius College for sports communication.
LIBBY KIBLER, Attica — Senior, first-time all-star — Second singles player went 6-2 in GR Division I play this season. Her season highlight was being named a team captain, while her career highlights included being a member of the sectional team for two years and being the only girl all-star in boys tennis this season. Plans to attend Gannon University to study environmental science and be a member of the women’s swimming and diving team.
AIDEN SUMMER, Pembroke — Junior, two-time all-star — Finished the season 8-7 in singles play this spring. His team highlight was winning in the first round of sectionals. For his career his highlights have been being named a GR Tennis Player of the Week and winning six matches in a row.
GOLF
ELI LOYSEN, Oakfield-Alabama/Elba — Ninth grade, first-time all-star — Finished the season with a nine-hole average of 47.2.
BRAYDEN SMITH, Oakfield-Alabama/Elba — Senior, two-time all-star — Capped his career with an average of 41, while he was the medalist at the Genesee Region League sectional qualifier with a round of 79. Went on to place fourth at the individual Class C tournament, while he captured a Class C individual championship and a pair of Class C team titles.
JAKE WALCZAK, Oakfield-Alabama/Elba — Senior, three-time all-star — Finished his final campaign with a nine-hole average of 43 and eight medalist honors, while he also recorded a hole-in-one. His team highlights were being two-time sectional championships, while his career highlights also included that hole-in-one. Plans to attend college and to continue to play golf.
AIDEN WARNER, Oakfield-Alabama/Elba — Senior, first-time all-star — Put together a nine-hole average this season, while he finished his career with a pair of Class C team sectional titles.
RYAN MUSCARELLA, Byron-Bergen — Senior, four-time all-star — The Genesee Region League Player of the Year finished the spring with a nine-hole average of 40, while he had a low round of 37 and advanced to the individual sectional tournament at Clifton Springs and had the best finish out of the GR competitors. His season highlights were going 10-0, winning the league title and winning the team sectional title. For his career his highlights have been making the sectional finals two years in a row, winning two-league titles, advancing to the individual sectional tournament two years in a row and being named a four-time all-star. Plans to attend St. Bonaventure University to major in business.
BRENDAN PIMM, Byron-Bergen — Junior, two-time all-star — Advanced to the individual sectional tournament at Clifton Springs this season. His team highlights were going undefeated, winning the league title and winning the sectional title. His career highlight thus far has been being a two-time league all-star.
NICHOLAS ZWERKA, Byron-Bergen — Senior, first-time all-star — Finished the season with a nine-hole average of 48, with a low round this spring of a 46. His team highlights were going 10-0, winning the league title and winning a sectional title. His career highlights were advancing to the sectional team finals two years in a row, beating teammate Ryan Muscarella in a match and being named an all-star. Plans to go into the carpenter’s union.
ETHAN HARMON, Attica — Senior, three-time all-star — Qualified for the individual sectional tournament this spring. His team highlights were going 12-2 and winning a GR divisional title. His career highlights included being a three-time league all-star and being a multiple-time medalist. Plans to attend Clarkson University in the engineering and management program.
EVAN PIECHOWIAK, Attica — Senior, two-time all-star — Recorded an eagle this spring. His team highlight was going 12-2, while his career highlights included being a seven-time medalist. Plans to become an electrician.
BRANDON BEAL, Alexander — Sophomore, first-time all-star — Finished the season with a nine-hole average of 49.1, while he finished in the top four for the Trojans in every match this season. His career highlights included being a medalist against Wheatland-Chili and Holley at Hickory Ridge in his first season.
TRACK AND FIELD
JORDAN ANDERSON, Attica — Junior, two-time all-star — Ran bests of 0:53.49 in the 400-meter run and 2:09.34 in the 800-meter run. His season highlights were winning the GR title for the first time since 1975 and setting the record in the 4-x-400-meter relay. His career highlights have included setting school records in all three relays and winning sectionals in 2022.
NOAH ATTEBERY, Attica — Sophomore, two-time all-star — Had a time of 0:44.66 as a part of the 4-x-100-meter relay team, top times of 0:11.88 in the 100-meter dash and 0:24.31 in the 200-meter dash, while he also had a best leap of 20-01.5 in the long jump. His season highlights were winning the GR title, taking fourth in the 4-x-100 relay, finishing third in the long jump and fourth in both the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes. His career highlights included winning sectionals last year and setting the school record in the 4-x-100-meter relay.
COLIN BANNISTER, Attica — Senior, two-time all-star — Set the school record in the pole vault with a 12-6. His season highlights were setting the school records in the pole vault and with the 4-x-400-meter relay team (3:25.65). His career highlight was setting the school’s 4-x-400-meter relay title. Plans to attend college for electrical engineering.
JONAH CLARK, Attica — Senior, two-time all-star — Won the GR title in the 110-meter hurdles (0:15.64) and the 400-meter hurdles (0.57.4), as well as with the 4-x-400-meter and 4-x-800 meter relays. His season highlights were breaking the school record in the 4-x-4 relay and winning a GR title for the first time since 1975. His career highlights included winning sectionals in 2022 and getting four medals at the GR Championship this spring. Plans to attend the University at Buffalo for aerospace engineering.
GEOFFRIE EISENSMITH, Attica — Senior, two-time all-star — Had top times this season of 1:58.99 in the 800-meter run and 0:51.78 in the 400-meter run, as well as 3:28.60 in the 4-x-400-meter relay and 8:31.34 in the 4-x-800-meter relay. His season highlight was winning back-to-back sectional titles and winning the GR title, while his career highlights included winning the 800-meter run at sectionals last season. Plans to enter the work force.
SIMON LAMPARELLI, Attica — Senior, two-time all-star — Sprinter had top times of 0:10.42 in the 100-meter dash, 0:22.13 in the 200-meter dash and 0:52.19 in the 400-meter run, while he also had times of 0:44.6 with the 4-x-100-meter relay team and 3:28.6 with the 4-x-400-meter relay team. His season highlights were winning the GR title and setting a pair of school relay records For his career he highlights winning sectionals last year, winning the GR title this year and setting school records in the 100, 200, 4-x-1 relay and 4-x-4 relay. Plans to attend Liberty University for aviation and to continue to run track.
RYAN MEIDES, Attica — Senior, three-time all-star — Had a top time of 1:01.89 in the 400-meter hurdles, while he also ran in the 4-x-800-meter relay (8:39) and the 4-x-100-meter relay (0:44.66). His team highlights were breaking the school record in the 4-x-1 relay, winning the GR title for the first time in 48 yards and winning back-to-back sectional titles. His career highlights included winning the 4-x-4 relay title three straight years in the GR, winning sectionals last year and beating Oakfield-Alabama/Elba for the GR title this year. Plans to attend the University at Buffalo for civil engineering.
HUNTER MEYERS, Attica — Senior, two-time all-star — Took fourth at the Attica Invite in the pentathlon. His season highlights were winning the GR title and winning the GR title in the pentathlon, while his career highlights included winning sectionals last season. Plans to attend Alfred State for electrical construction.
NOAH WHEELER, Attica — Senior, first-time all-star — Had a season-best of 21-06 in the long jump. His team highlight was winning the GR Championship, while his career highlight was winning sectionals last season. Plans to attend Alfred State for electrical construction and maintenance.
TJ ANDREWS, Oakfield-Alabama/Elba — Senior, two-time all-star — Took second at sectionals in the discus, while he had a top throw of 119-2. His season highlight was his throw of 119-2, while his career highlights included winning two sectional titles, taking first in most league meets and going undefeated in the league. Plans to become a lineman.
LOGAN CLARK, Oakfield-Alabama/Elba — Sophomore, two-time all-star — Distance runner was runner-up to teammate Conor Domoy in all league meets. His team highlights were taking second in the 1,500-meter run, second in the steeplechase, third in the 3,200-meter run and third as a part of the 4-x-800-meter relay at the GR Championship.
NOAH CURRIER, Oakfield-Alabama/Elba — Senior, three-time all-star — Sprinter had top times of 0:10.94 in the 100-meter dash, 0:22.30 in the 200-meter dash and 0:44.53 as a part of the 4-x-100-meter relay, while he also had a best of 20-7 in the long jump. His season and career highlights were setting five school records. Plans to attend Ashland University for business and to play football.
CONOR DOMOY, Oakfield-Alabama/Elba — Junior, three-time all-star — Distance runner had best times of 9:25 in the 3,200-meter run, 4:24 in the 1,600-meter run and 9:50 in the 3,000-meter steeplechase. His season highlights were going undefeated and winning sectionals, while his career highlights have included winning eight GR titles and five sectional titles.
CHAD OHLSON, Oakfield-Alabama/Elba — Senior, first-time all-star — Went 8-1 with a best time of 0:55.71 in the 400-meter run, while he was also a part of the 4-x-400-meter relay team that went 7-2 with a best time of 3:46.75. His team highlight was taking second at the GR Championship this spring, while his career highlights included winning sectionals last season and taking second in sectionals with the 4-x-800-meter relay team at sectionals last season. Plans to attend Nazareth College for physical therapy with a minor in social wellness.
JOHN RILEY, Oakfield-Alabama/Elba — Senior, first-time all-star — Finished with a best time of 0:12.15 in the 100-meter dash and 0:44.53 as a part of the 4-x-100-meter relay team, while he also had bests of 12-6 in the pole vault and 18-1 in the long jump. His team highlights were going undefeated and winning sectionals last season, while his career highlights include holding the school’s indoor and outdoor pole vault record and being a part of two relay records. Plans to attend the U.S. Marine Corps.
NATHAN SCHILDWASTER, Oakfield-Alabama/Elba — Junior, two-time all-star — Went undefeated in the 110-meter hurdles and the high jump at all league meets, while he won the GR high jump title. His team highlights were winning all their league meets and taking second at the GR Championship. His career highlights have included getting the 4-x-100-meter relay school record, running a :52.55 in the open 400-meter run, getting sixth at the state qualifier last season and scoring 32 points at the GR Championship this season.
RONALD SZPYLMAN, Oakfield-Alabama/Elba — Junior, first-time all-star — Went 9-0 with the 4-x-100-meter relay team (:44.53) and also had top times of :11.54 in the 100-meter dash and :23.71 in the 200-meter dash, along with a 10-0 in the pole vault. His season highlight was breaking the school record in the 4-x-1 relay, while his career highlight has been winning sectionals last season.
RILEY ALLEN, Holley — Senior, three-time all-star — Finished with a best of 40-08 in the shot put, which ranked him third in Class B3. His season highlight was finishing in the top five at the GR Championship. His career highlights included running a 12-second 100-meter dash and being a three-time league all-star. Plans to attend SUNY Brockport for business.
DREW CARLSTON, Holley — Senior two-time all-star — Ran personal bests of 0:11.8 in the 100-meter dash and 0:24.5 in the 200-meter dash. Plans to attend college.
VINNY GOLISANO, Holley — Sophomore, first-time all-star — Had a best jump this season of 5-11 in the high jump. His season highlight was taking first in the high jump at the Victor Invite.
KOHLE PACHLA, Holley — Ninth-grade, first-time all-star — Ran a 1:04 in the 400-meter hurdles and a 0:19.0 in the 110-meter hurdles, while he also ran with the 4-x-800-meter and 4-x-400-meter relays. His season highlights were taking third in the sprint medley relay and getting the best time in the 4-x-400-meter relay in nine years. His career highlight was setting his PR by four seconds in the 400-meter hurdles at Victor.
ADAM CURTIS, PEMBROKE — Junior, two-time all-star — Finished with a best of 21-0 in the long jump. His season highlight was winning four events at two different meets this season, while his career highlights have been taking third in the 100-meter dash and second in the 200-meter dash at the GR Championship.
NATE DUTTWEILER, Pembroke — Senior, three-time all-star — Thrower had bests of 46-7 in the shot put and 137-8 in the discus. His season highlights were placing in the top five in every invite this season. His career highlight was winning the GR title in both the shot put and the discus. Plans to attend the University at Buffalo for mechanical engineering.
EVERETT HARTZ, Pembroke — Junior, first-time all-star — Ran a 4:53 in the 1,600-meter run, a 0:53.0 in the 800-meter run and a 2:14 in the 400-meter run, while he qualified for sectionals in four events. His season highlight was the 4-x-400-meter relay team qualifying for sectionals, while his career highlights have been qualifying for sectionals two years in a row.
LINCOLN MCGRATH, Byron-Bergen — Junior, three-time all-star — Distance specialist finished with best times of 4:57 in the 1,600-meter run, 10:38 in the 3,200-meter run and 11:06 in the 3,000-meter steeplechase. His team highlight was being the GR Division II champions, while his career highlight has been his top time in the steeplechase.
ROMAN SMITH, Byron-Bergen — Sophomore, first-time all-star — Had top times this season of 2:08 in the 800-meter run, 11:13 in the 3,200-meter run and :55.0 in the 400-meter run. His season highlights were running a sub-five minute mile and setting a pair of personal bests. His career highlights have included being named an all-star and the Dusk til Dawn relay.
BEN BRUNDAGE, Kendall — Junior, three-time all-star — Finished with best times of 2:12 in the 800-meter run and 4:54 in the 1,600-meter run while he also ran with the 4-x-400-meter relay team. His season highlight was setting the 4-x-4 relay record by 11 seconds, while his career highlight has been running a sub-five minute mile at sectionals last season.
BRUCE RASMUSSSON, Kendall — Senior, two-time all-star — Had a top triple jump with a 36-03 this season along with top times of 5:10 in the 1,600-meter run, 2:13 in the 800-meter run and 0:56.0 in the 400-meter run. His season highlight was breaking the personal best in the 4-x-4 relay by over 11 seconds, while his career highlights included placing in the top six in all his events at the GR Championship. Plans to study computer science at the University of Southern Maine and compete on the wrestling team.
JOSHUA SLINGERLAND, Lyndonville — Senior, two-time all-star — Had a top time of 0:11.74 in the 100-meter dash this season, along with bests of 18-7 in the long jump and 37-11 in the triple jump. His season highlights were placing third, fourth and fifth at the league championship and going undefeated this season in league meets in the 100-meter dash. His career highlights included placing at sectionals two years in a row. Plans to become a mechanic.
KEVIN TRAVIS, Lyndonville — Senior, first-time all-star — Thrower finished with bests of 38-05 in the shot put and 101-03.75 in the discus. His season highlight was breaking 100 in the discus, while his career highlights included being a two-time place finisher at the GR Championship. Plans to become an electrical lineman.
MAVRIK HALL, Notre Dame — Junior, first-time all-star — Finished 8-1 in the shot put and 9-0 in the discus this season, with season bests of 44-07 and 118-06, respectfully. His season highlights were winning three meets, while his career highlights have included taking second at the GR Championship this season and third at sectionals last season.
AARON TRELEAVEN, Notre Dame — Senior, two-time all-star — Qualified for the state qualifier in the throws this season. His season highlight was placing at invites, while his career highlights included winning a GR and Class B5 title in the discus, throwing 126-0 in the discus, throwing 36-0 in the shot put and making the state qualifier. Plans to attend Hartwick College to study physics and to play football and throw.
JADEN SNYDER, Alexander — Junior, first-time all-star — Finished with bests this season of 116-06 in the discus and 39-06.5 in the shot put. His season highlight was getting his PR in the shot put at Oakfield, while his career highlights have been improving his discus by 10 feet since last season and improving his shot put by five feet from last season.
ALEAH BRAUEN, Attica — Eighth-grade, two-time all-star — Finished with top times of 1:03 in the 400-meter dash, 2:29 in the 800-meter run and was also 9-0 as a part of the 4-x-800-meter relay team. Her season highlights were winning the 4-x-8 relay at the Wayne Invite and being the Genesee Region League champions. For her career her highlights have included being a sectional champion last season in the 800-meter run and the 4-x-4 relay, being the Class B2 sectional champions last season and being a two-time all-star.
ELLIE CUSMANO, Attica — Junior, three-time all-star — Finished with bests of 16-01 in the long jump, 32-03 in the triple jump and a time of 0:12.64 in the 100-meter hurdles. Her team highlight was being the Genesee Region League champions for the third straight year. Her career highlights have included being back-to-back Class B2 sectional champions and being a three-time all-star.
ADDISON DAY, Attica — Seventh-grade, first-time all-star — Distance runner had top times of 5:36 in the 1,500-meter run and 11:58 in the 3,000-meter run in her first season. Her season highlights were winning the GR title in the 3,000-meter run and the team winning the league championship, while her career highlight has been being named a league all-star.
MIA FICARELLA, Attica — Senior, four-time all-star — Went 9-0 as a part of the 4-x-800-meter relay team, while she also had season-best times of 1:02 in the 400-meter dash and 1:12 in the 400-meter hurdles. Her season highlight was winning the GR championship for the third straight season. Her career highlights included back-to-back Class B2 sectional titles, getting the school record in the 4-x-400-meter relay and taking fourth in the 4-x-4 relay at the state championship in 2022. Plans to attend GCC to major in health sciences.
ELIZABETH GOUINLOCK, Attica — Eighth-grade, first-time all-star — Had a season-best of 05-01 in the high jump, while she also ran a 1:13 in the 400-meter hurdles. Her season highlights included winning the high jump at the Eastridge Invite and winning the GR title as a team. Her career highlights have included winning the Class B2 sectional championship last season and going to the state qualifier in the 400-meter hurdles as a seventh-grader.
NICHOLE LEITTEN, Attica — Sophomore, first-time all-star — Finished third in the GR with a time of 1:14 in the 400-meter hurdles, while she also had a top time of 0:13.64 in the 100-meter dash and was 8-1 as a part of the 4-x-400-meter relay team. Her season highlights were winning the GR title and running a 4:20 in the 4-x-400-meter relay at the Eastridge Invite. Her career highlights have included winning back-to-back Class B2 sectional championships.
BAILEY NIXON, Attica — Sophomore, three-time all-star — At the GR Championship she took first in the steeplechase with a time of 8:12 and the 1,500-meter run with a time of 5:14, while she also ran a top time of 2:29 in the 800-meter run. Her season highlights were winning a third straight GR title and second straight sectional title, while her career highlight so far has been being named a three-time all-star.
ASHLEY PIORUN, Attica — Senior, four-time all-star — Longtime varsity member finished as a three-time GR champion in the pentathlon. Her season highlight was winning a third straight Class B2 sectional title, while her career highlight included getting her PR by 250 points at the GR Championship. Plans to attend Elmira College for psychology.
SKYLAR SAVAGE, Attica — Senior, four-time all-star — Put together top finishes of 0:16.08 in the 100-meter hurdles, 0:12.9 in the 100-meter dash, 17-03 in the long jump and 34-02 in the triple jump this season. Her season highlight was winning the league title and going undefeated, while her career highlights have included going to states with the 4-x-400-meter relay team and taking fourth and winning back-to-back sectional championships. Plans to attend D’Youville University to become a pharmacist and continue her track and field career.
MACKENZIE HAGEN, Byron-Bergen — Junior, four-time all-star — Capped her season with bests of 2:29 in the 800-meter run, 1:01 in the 400-meter run, 0:26.84 in the 200-meter dash, 1:11 in the 400-meter hurdles, 10:05 as a part of the 4-x-800-meter relay team and 4:19 as the 4-x-400-meter relay team. Her season highlights were winning a league divisional title, getting the school record in the 4-x-800-meter relay and winning a sectional title. For her career her highlights have been making it to the state qualifier and winning sectionals last season.
MEGHAN MUSCARELLA, Byron-Bergen — Sophomore, first-time all-star — Had best times of 0:13.14 in the 100-meter dash, 0:28.43 in the 200-meter dash and 0:52.81 as a part of the 4-x-100-meter relay, while she also finished with a 15-02 in the long jump. Her season highlights were winning the 200-meter dash at the GR Championship, running with the 4-x-1 relay team and winning the long jump at the Gates-Chili Invitational. Her career highlights have included winning a 4-x-1 relay sectional title last season, winning the 200-meter dash at the GR Championship, being sectional championships last season, winning a division title and breaking the school record in the medley relay at Rush-Henrietta.
STEPHANIE ONDERDONK, Byron-Bergen — Junior, three-time all-star — Had top times of 5:25.56 in the 1,500-meter run, 12:12.07 in the 3,000-meter run, 8:27.50 in the 2,000-meter steeplechase, 2:32.50 in the 800-meter run, 10:05.30 as a part of the 4-x-800-meter relay team and 4:19.98 as a part of the 4-x-400-meter relay. Her team highlights have been winning sectionals last year, winning a league division title for the third year in a row, breaking the 4-x-800 school record and the 2-x-2 mile school record.
VICTORIA ROGOYSKI, Byron-Bergen — Junior, three-time league all-star — Finished with bests of 2,573 in the pentathlon, 17-10.25 in the long jump, 04-09 in the high jump, 31-08 in the triple jump, 0:13.70 in the 100-meter dash, 2:43 in the 800-meter run, 0:17.1 in the 400-meter hurdles and 0:52.81 as a part of the 4-x-100-meter relay. Her team highlights were being the GR Division II Champions for the third year in a row and going 8-1. Her career highlights have included hitting the Super Standard in the long jump, going to states and nationals at UPenn and setting the B-B pentathlon record.
ASHLEY SCHLENKER-STEPHENS, Byron-Bergen — Sophomore, first-time all-star — Finished with top times of 2:33 in the 800-meter run, 1:07.54 in the 400-meter run, 5:53.80 in the 1,500-meter run and 8:48.40 in the 2,000-meter steeplechase. Her season highlights were breaking the school’s 4-x-800-meter relay record and being league championships, while her career highlight has been winning the GR title in the 4-x-8 relay.
EMMA STAROWITZ, Byron-Bergen — Junior, first-time all-star — Had top hurdles times of 0:17.84 in the 100-meter hurdles and 1:16.4 in the 400-meter hurdles, while she also ran a 2:52 in the 800-meter run, with top finishes of 14-07 in the long jump and 2,020 in the pentathlon. Her team highlight was winning the GR Division II title, while her career highlights have included winning three straight league division title and her personal bests this season.
ROSE WILSON, Byron-Bergen — Sophomore, first-time all-star — Had solid times this spring with a 1:06.8 as a part of the 4-x-100-meter relay, 10:05.30 as a part of the 4-x-800-meter relay, 4:19.98 as a part of the 4-x-400-meter relay, 1:07.1 in the 400-meter dash and 2:37 in the 800-meter run. Her team highlights have been winning sectionals last season, going 8-1 and winning the GR Division II title this season and breaking the school record in the 4-x-8 relay. Her career highlights have included winning the sectional title and the Dusk to Dawn Relay.
AVALYNN BUCZEK, Oakfield-Alabama/Elba — Eighth-grade, first-time all-star — Had best times this spring of 0:27.96 in the 200-meter dash and 0:13.75 in the 100-meter dash. Her season highlight was running a 0:53.02 in the 4-x-100-meter relay and taking second at the GR Championship, while her career highlights have included being named a league all-star.
ALAHNA CHATT, Oakfield-Alabama/Elba — Ninth-grade, first-time all-star — Ran a personal best of 0:53.02 as a part of the 4-x-100-meter relay team. Her highlights were the 4-x-1 relay team going undefeated, while her career highlight has been winning a league title in that event.
PAIGE HARDING, Oakfield-Alabama/Elba — Sophomore, three-time all-star — Set the school indoor and outdoor pole vault records, went undefeated in the pole vault this spring, won the GR Championship and achieved the Super Standard in the pole vault and had a best leap of 11-0. Her team highlights were placing second at he GR Championship, while her season highlight was going undefeated in the pole vault. Her career highlights have included being on varsity since seventh grade, setting multiple school records, taking third at states last season, going to nationals in ninth-grade and getting a personal best of 11-06.
JENNA JASZKO, Oakfield-Alabama/Elba — Senior, first-time all-star — Went undefeated and won a GR title as a part of the 4-x-100-meter relay team. Her season highlights were the team taking second at the GR Championship, while the 4-x-100 relay team took ninth at Victor, third at Attica and eighth at Webster. Her career highlights included advancing to states with the 4-x-100 relay team last season, breaking the school’s 4-x-200-meter relay record during the indoor season and the team taking third at sectionals last season. Plans to attend SUNY Brockport to become a pharmacist.
CAROLINE LUFT, Oakfield-Alabama/Elba — Ninth-grade, two-time all-star — Broke the school record in the steeplechase at the Batavia Invite, while she had a best time of 11:44 in the 3,000-meter run, took second in the 3,000 at the GR Championship and in the steeplechase. Her team highlight was finishing second at the GR Championship, while her career highlight was finishing fourth in the GR last season.
BROOK REDING, Oakfield-Alabama/Elba — Senior, two-time all-star — Went undefeated in the GR as a part of the 4-x-100-meter relay, while she took eighth in the 100-meter dash at Webster and seventh in the 100-meter dash at Attica. Her team highlights included taking second at the GR Championship, taking second at sectionals during the indoor season and placing third at sectionals in the outdoor season in 2022. Her career highlights included taking fifth at the sectional meet in the 100 and 200-meter dash last spring. Plans to attend Penn State Behrend for nutritional sciences and to continue to run track.
HAYDEN BEZON, Alexander — Ninth-grade, first-time all-star — Ran a 4:21 as a part of the 4-x-400-meter relay team and also had a best of 28-04 in the shot put. Her season highlight was throwing the shot put with Maia, while her career highlight has been winning a GR title with the 4-x-400-meter relay team.
LAUREL KANIA, Alexander — Senior, two-time all-star — Had a top jump of 05-04 in the high jump, while she also ran a 0:13.4 in the 100-meter dash and a 1:01 in the 400-meter run. Her season highlights were winning with the 4-x-400-meter relay team at Batavia, running a time of 4:04.22 and going undefeated in that event. Her career highlights included getting the Super Standard for the high jump this season and winning the high jump at indoor sectionals this season. Plans to attend college and continue with track and field.
JADYN MULLEN, Alexander — Senior, three-time all-star — Ranked first in Section V in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 1:03.76, ranked first in the state in the pentathlon with 3,267 points, won the pentathlon at the Loucks Games and His and Hers Invitational, set the school record in the long jump with a 17-10.75 and in the 800-meter run with a 2:22.34. Her season highlight was going undefeated in the 4-x-400-meter relay and breaking the school’s pentathlon record. Her career highlights included being a two-time sectional champion in the 100-meter and 400-meter hurdles, winning a sectional title in the high jump, winning three GR titles in the 400-meter hurdles, winning a pair of GR titles in the 100-meter hurdles and being the GR Track Athlete of the Year in 2022. Plans attend Penn College and continue to run track.
SHANNON SCHMEIDER, Alexander — Junior, three-time all-star — Finished with bests of 0:12.83 in the 100-meter dash, 0:26.42 in the 200-meter dash, 17-04 in the long jump and 0:59.05 in the 400-meter run. Her season highlights were running the 4-x-400-meter relay at states, breaking the school record in the long jump, breaking 13 seconds in the 100-meter dash and jumping 17-04 in the long jump at Batavia. Her career highlights have included being a three-time GR all-star and going to states.
AALIYAH WRIGHT, Alexander — Junior, first-time all-star — Had a best time of 1:04 in the 400-meter run and 2:26 in the 800-meter run, while she had a best of 31-0 in the triple jump. Her season highlights were going undefeated in the 4-x-400-meter relay and winning at Batavia and dropping time off of her 800-meter run time. Her career highlights have included getting eighth in the Federation in indoor for the 4-x-400 relay, winning in that event at the state qualifier and taking second as a team at sectional last season in outdoor with six girls,
REBEKAH NICKERSON, Notre Dame — Senior, first-time all-star — Had a top discus throw this season of 97-01. Her season highlight was winning at the GR Championships, while her career highlights included winning sectionals last year. Plans to attend Ohio Northern University for forensic biology.
KATE RICUPITO, Notre Dame — Junior, first-time all-star — Finished with a best of 04-09 in the high jump. Her season highlight was taking second at the GR Championship in the high jump, while her career highlight was finishing second in the high jump at sectionals.
AMELIA GECK, Pembroke — Senior, three-time all-star — Finished first in the GR in the shot put the last two seasons, while she also won a sectional shot put title last season, took second at the state qualifier and placed second in Division II at the NYSPHSAA Championships. Her season highlights were taking first in the shot put every meet this season and winning a GR title for the second year in a row. Her career highlights included breaking the school shot put record twice, going to states, competing in sectionals for four years and placing at the GR Championship four times. Plans to attend RIT for graphic design and to continue her throwing career.
LEAH FILTER, Pembroke — Senior, four-time all-star — Distance runner was undefeated in the 3,000-meter run this season. Her season highlight was placing second in the 1,500-meter run at the Attica Invite. Her career highlights included winning the GR title in the 3,000-meter run three times, winning the GR title in the 1,500-meter run and going undefeated in the 3,000-meter in the league since eighth grade. Plans to attend the University of Alabama for business.
SAMANTHA BATES, Holley — Junior, first-time all-star — Took second in the GR in the high jump and had a best of 04-10, while she also ran a 0:28.9 in the 200-meter dash. Her season highlights were taking third in the sprint medley at Victor and taking third in the 4-x-100-meter relay at Alexander. Her career highlights have included taking third in the high jump and ninth in the long jump at sectionals last season.
ANNABELLE FOLLMAN, Lyndonville — Senior, two-time all-star — Had a top throw of 87-01 in the discus this season. Her career highlights included placing in the top three at sectionals and taking fourth at the league championship last season and taking third at the GR meet this spring. Plans to attend Marion Military Institute in preparation for the United States Naval Academy.
PAIGE HARDENBROOK, Kendall — Junior, first-time all-star — Had a best throw of 86-05 in the discus and finished fourth at the GR Championship. Her season highlights included improving as a team and getting personal bests.
LILLIAN SWAVELY, Wheatland-Chili — Sophomore, two-time all-star — Had a best time of 0:13.04 in the 100-meter dash, while she also had bests of 04-07 in the high jump and 15-04 in the long jump. Her team highlights were winning three meets, while her career highlight has been advancing to the state qualifier in the 4-x-100-meter relay.