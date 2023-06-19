Here are the 2023 Livingston Conference Spring Sports All-Stars:
BASEBALL
Dansville
Reid Martin
Bath-Haverling
Jake Ponticello, Zach Musso
Hornell
Wyatt Argentieri, Gates Miller
Livonia
Conner Benitez, Alex Benitez, Jack Kearney
Way-Coh
Markus Brehm, Michael Gammell, Ethan Loop, Tony Schirmer
Avon
Chris Kashorek, Mike Rowland, Hudson Volpe
Geneseo
Ethan Bennett, Ryan Whitney
Le Roy
Alex Spezzano, Jackson Spezzano, Adam Woodworth
Letchworth
Adam Halsey, Chris Shearing, Jake Stowell
Perry
Bryce Tallman
Cal-Mum
Luke Donaghue
Keshequa
Nathan Thayer
Pavilion
Evan Kingdon, Zack Tillotson, Landon Stoddard
Warsaw
Patrick Klump, Mason McClurg, Don Fanaro, Ty Joy
York
Liam Ezard, Maddox Timothy, Jake Pangrazio
------
SOFTBALL
Avon
Jessie Crye, Olivia Pusloskie
Bath-Haverling
Kaili Witherell, Caydence Spears, Madison Coots, Makayla Smith
Cal-Mum
Maddy Devore, Avery DeMarco, Emma Years
Geneseo
Lauren Hanglow
Hornell
Jordyn Dyring, Reagan Evingham, Lillian Hoyt
Keshequa
Aurora Sabins, Libby Benner, Kelsey Davis, Julia Wilkins
Le Roy
Lily Uberty, Sierra Burk, Dana Reschke
Letchworth
Morgan Brace, Abbie DeRock, Grace Mitchell, Kaylie Emmons, Alexis Mitchell
Pavilion
Courtney Gurbocki, Kylie Conway
Perry
Reagan Moroz, Keira Weber
Warsaw
Tanzie Keogh
Way-Coh
Brooke Landers, Nora Schubmehl, Molly Robbins, Shaila Pragle, Emily Moran
York
Meredith Holland, Anna Lyness
------
GOLF
Bath-Haverling
Gavin Rounds
Cal-Mum
Tyler Koch, Noah McCready, Josh Middleton
Geneseo
Jack Noto, Dom Agosto, Nathan McDonald
Le Roy
Jack Tonzi, Cole Tonzi
Letchworth
Logan Diver
Livonia
Nick Coyle, Tommy Keysa, Chris Coyle, Zack Barnard, Chas Doerflinger
Mt. Morris
Ethan Provino
Way-Coh
Hunter Trischler, Jett Meldrum
-----
TENNIS
Hornell
Dane Thompson
Le Roy
Owen Williams, Ben Robinson, Katelynn Everett, Aiden Soggs
Livonia
Gavin Woolston, Charlie Roberts, Mary Kwak, Levi Woolston
Way-Coh
Max Brown
-----
LCAA Track and Field All-Stars were not submitted to the Livingston County News sports department.