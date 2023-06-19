The Livingston Conference released its 2023 Spring Sports All-Stars. Image provided

Here are the 2023 Livingston Conference Spring Sports All-Stars:

BASEBALL

Dansville

Reid Martin

Bath-Haverling

Jake Ponticello, Zach Musso

Hornell

Wyatt Argentieri, Gates Miller

Livonia

Conner Benitez, Alex Benitez, Jack Kearney

Way-Coh

Markus Brehm, Michael Gammell, Ethan Loop, Tony Schirmer

Avon

Chris Kashorek, Mike Rowland, Hudson Volpe

Geneseo

Ethan Bennett, Ryan Whitney

Le Roy

Alex Spezzano, Jackson Spezzano, Adam Woodworth

Letchworth

Adam Halsey, Chris Shearing, Jake Stowell

Perry

Bryce Tallman

Cal-Mum

Luke Donaghue

Keshequa

Nathan Thayer

Pavilion

Evan Kingdon, Zack Tillotson, Landon Stoddard

Warsaw

Patrick Klump, Mason McClurg, Don Fanaro, Ty Joy

York

Liam Ezard, Maddox Timothy, Jake Pangrazio

------

SOFTBALL

Avon

Jessie Crye, Olivia Pusloskie

Bath-Haverling

Kaili Witherell, Caydence Spears, Madison Coots, Makayla Smith

Cal-Mum

Maddy Devore, Avery DeMarco, Emma Years

Geneseo

Lauren Hanglow

Hornell

Jordyn Dyring, Reagan Evingham, Lillian Hoyt

Keshequa

Aurora Sabins, Libby Benner, Kelsey Davis, Julia Wilkins

Le Roy

Lily Uberty, Sierra Burk, Dana Reschke

Letchworth

Morgan Brace, Abbie DeRock, Grace Mitchell, Kaylie Emmons, Alexis Mitchell

Pavilion

Courtney Gurbocki, Kylie Conway

Perry

Reagan Moroz, Keira Weber

Warsaw

Tanzie Keogh

Way-Coh

Brooke Landers, Nora Schubmehl, Molly Robbins, Shaila Pragle, Emily Moran

York

Meredith Holland, Anna Lyness

------

GOLF

Bath-Haverling

Gavin Rounds

Cal-Mum

Tyler Koch, Noah McCready, Josh Middleton

Geneseo

Jack Noto, Dom Agosto, Nathan McDonald

Le Roy

Jack Tonzi, Cole Tonzi

Letchworth

Logan Diver

Livonia

Nick Coyle, Tommy Keysa, Chris Coyle, Zack Barnard, Chas Doerflinger

Mt. Morris

Ethan Provino

Way-Coh

Hunter Trischler, Jett Meldrum

-----

TENNIS

Hornell

Dane Thompson

Le Roy

Owen Williams, Ben Robinson, Katelynn Everett, Aiden Soggs

Livonia

Gavin Woolston, Charlie Roberts, Mary Kwak, Levi Woolston

Way-Coh

Max Brown

-----

LCAA Track and Field All-Stars were not submitted to the Livingston County News sports department.

