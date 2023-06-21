Three members of the sectional champion Batavia softball team earned All-Monroe County League All-Star selections, while three others were provided an honorable mention and the team’s outgoing coach was honored as Class B1 Coach of the Year.
Shortstop Julia Clark represented the Blue Devils on the MCL All-Stars first-team, earning her third career selection after leading Batavia in virtually every offensive category, including batting average (.449), extra base hits (13), runs batted in (26), stolen bases (13) and slugging percentage (.654). Teammate Lila Fortes earned second team status, batting .446 while leading the Blue Devils in runs scored (30). She also drove in 21 runs. Lyndsey Grazioplene also was honored as a second-team selection due to her stellar defensive effort, as she threw out 10 potential base-stealers while also improving her receiving and blocking ability behind the plate.
Hannah Carney, Giana Mruczek and Libby Grazioplene were each provided an honorable mention, while head coach Jim Fazio, who is set to step away from his position due to personal reasons, was honored as the Section V Class B1 Coach of the Year. Fazio has been at the helm of the Batavia softball program since the 2018 season.