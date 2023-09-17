ORCHARD PARK — The Bills mounted an 11-point halftime lead and carried their momentum over the final two quarters of a 38-10 Week 2 win over the Las Vegas Raiders at Highmark Stadium.
Josh Allen rebounded from a sloppy performance to open the season with a spotless effort against the Raiders, completing his first 13 passes before finishing an impressive 31 of 37 passing for 274 yards and 3 touchdowns while helping guide Buffalo to a 28-point bounce-back win.
The Buffalo defense was stellar throughout the afternoon, limiting Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garappolo to 16 of 24 passing for 185 yards and a couple of interceptions while stifling running back Josh Jacobs, who finished with -2 yards rushing on 9 carries.
The Raiders made things look incredibly easy on the game’s opening possession, seizing the first lead following a 5-play, 75-yard drive that finished with a 16-yard touchdown pass from Garappolo to wide receiver Davante Adams. Buffalo went three-and-out on its ensuing drive, prompting the sellout crowd in attendance to shower the Bills with a smattering of boos.
But on Las Vegas’ next drive, linebacker Terrel Bernard turned the tide for Buffalo, coming away with an interception on a pass that was tipped at the line of scrimmage by defensive end Greg Rousseau. It was all Bills following the takeaway.
Buffalo’s next possession once again finished in the end zone, with a 4-yard touchdown run from RB Latavius Murray helping the Bills tie the game at 7 with 4:19 remaining in the first quarter. The Raiders punted to conclude their next possession before the Buffalo offense generated another touchdown drive, which ended in a 2-yard pass and catch from Allen to tight end Dawson Knox, who was wide open in the end zone after a solid play fake from the Bills quarterback. Knox’s score provided Buffalo with its first advantage of the game at 14-7 with 12:10 remaining in the opening half.
The Raiders responded with points on the ensuing drive, as kicker Daniel Carlson connected on a 47-yard field goal to cut his team’s deficit to 14-10 with 6:48 remaining in the second quarter. The Bills’ ensuing drive ended steps away from the end zone, with Allen firing incomplete to Knox on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line. But after forcing a Raiders punt on their next possession, Buffalo reached pay dirt again before halftime.
The Bills’ final possession of the second quarter began with 1:47 remaining until the break and ended in the end zone as Allen found WR Khalil Shakir from 11 yards out to cap a speedy 8-play, 57-yard touchdown drive with 18 seconds remaining.
Buffalo increased its lead to 28-10 to begin the second half, manufacturing an extended 15-play drive that spanned 9:01 of game time and was capped by a 2-yard touchdown pass from Allen to WR Gabe Davis. After fleeing the pocket, Allen found a leaping Davis in the end zone with a high-velocity throw that threaded the needle between a few Las Vegas defenders. The catch was just as impressive as the throw.
On the Raiders’ ensuing drive, Bills linebacker Matt Milano recorded an interception fit for the highlight reel, jumping up and reaching over Josh Jacobs, ripping the ball away from the Las Vegas RB for the takeaway. Buffalo then traveled 37 yards in 9 plays, finishing their latest scoring drive with a 29-yard field goal from kicker Tyler Bass, which increased the lead to 31-10 with 14:56 remaining in the game.
Running back Damien Harris scored later during the fourth, punching his way across the goal line from 1 yard out to conclude an 11-play, 95-yard touchdown drive to help increase the Bills’ lead to 28 points with 5:08 remaining.
Several Bills offensive players recorded impactful performances, including RB James Cook, who finished with a team-high 159 total yards (123 rushing, 36 receiving) on 21 total touches (17 carries, 4 receptions). Davis finished as Buffalo’s leading receiver, recording 6 receptions for 92 yards and a touchdown, while Stefon Diggs also helped pace the Bills passing game, finishing with 7 receptions for 66 yards.
The Bills are 1-1 as they look ahead to a road matchup with the Washington Commanders (1-0) next Sunday. Las Vegas is 1-1.