The Miami Dolphins will have to limit Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen from running all over their defense, as he did in their last meeting at Highmark Stadium on Dec. 17, 2022, in Orchard Park, New York. (Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images/TNS)

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson joins four quarterbacks as the finalists, announced Wednesday, for the Associated Press 2022 NFL Most Valuable Player award.

Three of the QBs are battling for Super Bowl LVII berths on Sunday, with Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles and Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals joining 2018 MVP Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs. Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills is also a finalist.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

FieldLevelMedia