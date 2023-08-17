ORCHARD PARK — During a pre-practice press conference on Thursday, Bills head coach Sean McDermott announced that quarterback Josh Allen and the rest of the team’s starters will participate in Saturday’s preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The starters will play about a quarter and a half, per McDermott.
Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs were among those ruled out for the team’s first preseason matchup, but it appears both will appear for the first and perhaps only time this preseason against Pittsburgh.
Last season, Allen attempted just three passes in his lone preseason start, the team’s second preseason matchup. He remained in the game for just one drive, finishing 3 for 3 for 45 yards and a touchdown before exiting the game with 4:51 remaining in the first quarter of a win over the Denver Broncos. Diggs was removed after the team’s second drive, during which he recorded two receptions, one from Allen and one from former backup QB Case Keenum, that amounted to 33 total yards.
INJURY UPDATES
Several Bills players returned to practice on Thursday, including WR Gabe Davis, who missed Wednesday’s session due to general soreness. Linebacker Baylon Spector (back) also returned after a one-day absence, while Cam Lewis, who had been out for several days, returned and was limited, according to McDermott. Lewis participated in team drills. Running back Damien Harris practiced for the second straight day, this time participating in team drills after being a non-participant during Wednesday’s team period.
A few players remained sidelined Thursday, with linebacker Terrel Bernard continuing to work through a hamstring injury and defensive tackle Eli Ankou still recovering from a calf injury. Bills edge rusher Von Miller was also on the sideline during practice, working through drills with athletic trainers without a compression sleeve or brace on his injured knee. Miller remains on the active/PUP list.
SHORT PRACTICE, NO PADS
With the Bills’ next preseason matchup fast approaching, the team took it easy and opted to practice without pads on Thursday, limiting the session to an hour and a half rather than the two-plus hour sessions they completed earlier in the week.
The offense struggled to begin team drills, with Allen recording four consecutive incompletions, including drops from Diggs and WR Gabe Davis. Allen also fired a missed throw to Diggs and had a ball batted behind the line of scrimmage by edge rusher Leonard Floyd.
Backup QB Kyle Allen then stepped in and righted the ship, connecting with TE Quintin Morris and WR Marcell Ateman for good yardage. He later dropped one in the bucket to WR Deonte Harty in the corner of the end zone.
Josh Allen returned to the field during what appeared to be a two-minute drill, helping guide the offense into reasonable field goal range using a scramble and several short passes to execute sound clock management.
Later during team drills, WR Andy Isabella was walloped twice when attempting to secure a contested catch over the middle of the field. In both instances, Isabella wound up on the turf after Bills defensive players delivered forceful blows to his upper body. Despite a couple of hard falls, Isabella remained in the drill.
Also, during team drills, safety Taylor Rapp came away with a near-interception before the play was negated due to an offside call. The defense was not happy with the decision, but Matt Barkley seemed to recognize the premature movement up front before the snap and forced a ball into coverage, believing he had a free play. Still, it was a nice stretching grab for Rapp, who has yet to record many splash plays during camp.
The play of the day came near the conclusion of team drills when Josh Allen, fading away, fired a perfect deep ball to Harty, who he connected with perfectly in stride down the far sideline. The throw was vintage Allen, who did not have a perfect day by any means but saved his best for last.
The Bills are off on Friday before heading to Pittsburgh on Saturday for their matchup with the Steelers, which is scheduled for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff.