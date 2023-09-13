ORCHARD PARK — Josh Allen stood at his locker, despondent after committing four turnovers during the Bills’ embarrassing defeat at the hands of the New York Jets on Monday night. Moments before walking into the locker room, Allen analyzed his effort while speaking with the media, simply stating, “Same (stuff), same place, different day.”
On Wednesday, after a day of reflection and likely extensive film work, Allen spoke with the media again while diving deeper into a performance that may have been his worst as a professional.
“Got to play smarter football,” he said. “Just understanding the game, understanding situations and making that a point of emphasis on game day. I let it get away from me this last game.”
Allen has confidence the sour taste left in his mouth following Monday’s loss will not linger, as he says he’s ready to move forward with the Bills getting set to host their home opener against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1 p.m.
“The grand scheme of things, it’s one game, and we’re not going to let it turn into two,” said Buffalo’s franchise QB. “As a quarterback in this league, the best ones are able to kind of put this behind them but take away lessons from it and not let it affect how they play the next game in a negative way. So, again, try to use it to my advantage and learn from it.
“It’s not the first time I’ve thrown three (interceptions). And, you know, barring how long I play in this league, hopefully, it’s a long time, it might not be the last I ever throw three.”
The most distressing aspect of Allen’s four turnovers against the Jets was that they all seemed self-inflicted. On all three interceptions, Allen forced passes into double coverage. On the fumble he lost, it appeared Allen was a bit skittish, leading to the ball ending up on the turf twice after the snap.
Allen acknowledged that moving forward, he must place greater emphasis on protecting the football, which starts with his decision-making.
“I want to be smarter. I want to help this team win football games,” he said. “I don’t want to put the ball in harm’s way or in jeopardy. Just trying to again, trust that and trust the guys on the field with me and play selfless ball.”
There has been plenty of criticism to go around following the Bills’ Week 1 defeat, some of which has been lobbed at offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey. But if you ask Allen, this one was on him.
“I think at the end of the day, it comes down to myself. This last game, I felt fully prepared,” he said. “I had a great week of practice, and I thought we did some really good things throughout the game, too. Ultimately, offensive ball, you can’t have three bad plays. It’s going to cost your team. So, cleaning those up and moving on.”
The Bills quarterback believes he and the rest of the Buffalo offense have “flushed” their Week 1 performance and are more than capable of putting forth a rebound effort against the Raiders. Allen mentioned that despite him committing 4 turnovers, the Bills’ defense still put them in a position to win the game against the Jets. He believes if he is able to improve upon his dreadful decision-making against New York, Buffalo will find itself right back on track.
“Guys could have folded, guys could have said this and that. But we came out, we gave ourselves a chance at the very least,” said Allen regarding how the Bills responded after he continued to make boneheaded plays on Monday.
He continued, “You break it down, our defense played well, offensively, other than three or four plays, take those plays out — and I know it’s football, and you can’t do that, but I thought we moved the ball well and we were efficient in what we were doing. And again, it comes down to me making the right decisions.”
Allen says the time is now for him to make the changes necessary to set his team on the course toward another AFC East title.
“I should know better,” said Allen. “Now I gotta go out there, and I gotta prove that.”
The Bills’ quarterback’s refusal to make the smart play on Monday was alarming. But if you look around the NFL, many top-tier quarterbacks struggled out of the gate in Week 1. There remains plenty of time for Allen and the Bills’ offense to erase their Week 1 effort. Buffalo has a great chance to bounce back as it enters its Week 2 matchup with Las Vegas as a 9.5-point favorite.