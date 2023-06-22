ALFRED — In the morning hours of Thursday, June 15, Ben Cafolla, a 2020 undergraduate alumnus and a 2021 MBA graduate of Alfred University, tragically lost his life in Nashville, TN. Cafolla was 25 years old.
Cafolla was a five-year player on the Alfred University men’s lacrosse team after graduating high school from Mynderse Academy, gaining the extra year of eligibility through the COVID-19 global pandemic. He first became a Saxon in the fall of 2016 and immediately established himself as a starter on the Saxon defense. He started in 52 of his 56 games played, totaling 74 caused turnovers and retrieving 97 ground balls. Cafolla even chipped in on the offensive as he recorded two assists and one goal in 2018 as the goal was also scored in Alfred University’s first win over Nazareth College since 1997. He was one of the captains of the Saxon lacrosse team in 2021.
In 2020, after the pandemic moved Alfred University’s campus learning to the online format, Cafolla earned his degree in accounting. He made the choice to return to AU for the one-year Masters of Business Administration program, completing the degree in 2021. He was a member of Chi Alpha Sigma, a national academic fraternity for student-athletes and made Dean’s List and Saxon Scholar Athlete on multiple occasions. Cafolla also was a member of Beta Gamma Sigma, Delta Mu Delta and the Pacioli Society Campus Honor Society. He also was named to the Eastern Collegiate Athletic Conference (ECAC) Academic Honor Roll.
Off the field and out of the classroom, Cafolla was extremely active within the Alfred University Athletic Department, working as a game day staff member with boss and Assistant Men’s Lacrosse Coach, Adam DuPree. Cafolla assisted in numerous set-ups and tear-downs of home Saxon athletic events while also working behind the scenes for equipment and facilities.
In December of 2020, Cafolla was featured through the Empire 8 in their “Why I Play” series. In the interview by the Empire 8, Cafolla was quoted saying, “The best decision I have ever made was to attend Alfred University and play lacrosse, and I wouldn’t change it for anything.”
A service for Cafolla will be held on Monday, June 26 at 11:00am at St. Patrick Catholic Church at 97 W Bayard St, Seneca Falls, NY. In lieu of flowers, the family of Cafolla has requested any donations to be made in memory to three separate entities, Alfred University’s Saxon Nation, Mynderse Academy Athletic Association and/or the Beverly Animal Shelter in Waterloo, NY.
Mailing information is as follows:
Alfred University Saxon Nation
One Saxon Drive, Alfred, NY, 14802
Mynderse Academy Athletic Association
105 Troy St., Seneca Falls, NY, 13148
Beverly Animal Shelter
50 East River St., Waterloo, NY, 13165