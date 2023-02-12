SPORTS-ANDY-REIDS-EAGLES-TENURE-WAS-1-PHI.jpg

Andy Reid with Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts following a game in 2021.

PHOENIX -- Andy Reid was the Philadelphia Eagles coach when the team drafted linebacker Brandon Graham in 2010, center Jason Kelce in 2011 and defensive lineman Fletcher Cox in 2012.

The three players remain stalwarts for a team that will try to prevent Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs from winning a second Super Bowl title in four years.

