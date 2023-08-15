Last week, Section VI Athletics announced its selections for the Class of 2023 to its Hall of Fame, the ninth annual class, and a former Medina High School athletic director and coach received the call.
Patrick Burke, who was with the Mustangs from the late 1980s through the mid 1990s, was one of 10 Section VI athletes/administrators/coaches to be included in this year’s class.
Burke, who graduated from Lockport High School, spent most of his time with the Lions, serving as athletic director for 20 years. However, prior to that stint he spent 1988-95 at Medina, serving as athletic director, girls basketball coach and assistant principal.
Following his time at Lockport, Burke would go on to be an assistant women’s basketball coach at Daemen College. While with the Wildcats, Burke served a number of roles in every aspect of the program, including on-floor coaching, scouting of opponents and recruiting.
During his tenure at Lockport, Burke was the recipient of several awards given to athletic administrators, including the Niagara Frontier League Don Burns Key Person Award (2004), New York State Athletic Administrator of the Year in Section VI (2005), Joe Wolf Award as the Outstanding Athletic Administrator in Section VI (2009) and the Empire State Supervisor and New York State Administrator of the Year Award for the Western New York Region (2013).
From 1982-88, Burke got his start in the education field as a physical education teacher, athletic director and coach in the Barker Central School District. In addition, Burke was also a high school baseball coach, leading Wilson High School to back-to-back Section VI championships (1983, 1984) and the 1983 New York State championship.
Burke received his Bachelor’s of Science Degree in physical education, with a minor in sports management, from SUNY Brockport in 1980. As an undergrad at Brockport, Burke competed for the Golden Eagles’ baseball team, earning All-SUNYAC honors in his junior and senior seasons, while serving as captain of the team in his final three years. To this day, he still ranks in the top-10 all-time in more than six offensive and defensive categories.
Burke was also recently inducted into the New York State Athletic Administrators Hall of Fame this year, while he served as the president of the Niagara-Frontier League, while serving on the Section VI athletic council and he is also a member of the Western New York Baseball Hall of Fame.
While at Lockport, Burke helped to bring the sports of lacrosse, hockey and indoor track and field to the athletic department.
In 2014, Burke was inducted as a Lockport High School Distinguished Alumni, while one of his three daughters — Bridgette — starred for the Daemen women’s basketball program from 2007-11 and was a 2011 inductee into the Daemen Athletics Hall of Fame.
The remaining selections for the Class of 2023 include:
Starling Bryant — Coach East/Buffalo Public Schools
Richard DeKay — Administrator West Valley
Byron Mulkey — Athlete Niagara Wheatfield
Timm Slade — Administrator Section VI
Jen Suhr _ Athlete Fredonia
Thomas Sutton — Official Boys Lacrosse
Gene Tundo — Coach Orchard Park
Jeffrey Tundo — Athlete Orchard Park
The Section VI Hall of Fame was established to honor and recognize those, within its organization, who excelled in their roles as athletes, administrators, coaches, officials, or contributors who have provided meritorious service.
The Class of 2023 induction ceremony is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 1, at The Columns Banquets, 2221 Transit Rd., Elma, NY 14059. The evening will commence at 5:30 p.m. with a cash bar and dinner, followed by the induction ceremony. Dinner reservations are $45 per individual, $25 for children ages 4-12. For reservations, purchase tickets prior to 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 21.