Photo Provided Lima mayor John Skiptunas recently honored Honeoye Falls-Lima graduate Anthony Noto.

On June 9, Lima mayor John Skiptunas read a proclamation declaring Anthony Noto Day in the Honeoye Falls-Lima Community. The event was held at the HF-L High School auditorium for students and the general public.

Noto is a graduate of Honeoye Falls-Lima, where he won four New York State Public High School Athletic Association state wrestling championships. He’s since achieved NCAA All-American status wrestling for Lock Haven University, as well as being named an Academic All-American. Among his accomplishments, Noto won the MAC wrestling championship, while he was also named the Most Outstanding Wrestler twice at the NYSPHSAA Championships.

While at HF-L, Noto won a state title at 120 pounds as a senior, 113 pounds as a junior, 106 pounds as a sophomore and 99 pounds as a freshman, while he finished with a career record of 174-6. Noto was a three-time Monroe County champion and four-time sectional and SuperSectional champion and was the MOW at the Monroe County Championships as a junior and senior.

He was also a three-time All-American (Fargo, World Team Trials and Super 32).

Noto continues to give back the community by organizing wrestling clinics for the youth wresting programs throughout the area.

